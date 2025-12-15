Converse and ‘Naruto Shippuden’ collaborate for a limited-edition anime-inspired Chuck All Star sneaker collection

Converse and Naruto Shippuden come together to bring a limited-edition footwear collection that is all set to make the all-time-favourite anime series a part of our everyday fit.

For over two decades, Naruto Shippuden has inspired fans globally with its themes of perseverance, friendship, and self-improvement. The anime has left a deep imprint on the pop culture legacy, and Converse is proud to collaborate with it to embody its spirit through its sneakers.

The Converse x Naruto collection consists of four Chuck Taylor All Star iterations that focuses on the anime’s dynamic characters, including Naruto, Sasuke, Gaara, and Kakashi. Each Chuck Taylor All Star features embroidered graphics on the lateral sides and a custom star jewel on the Chuck patch, paying homage to the characters’ unique powers and abilities.

While the Naruto Chuck Taylor All Star features an orange and black colour scheme, the Sasuke Chuck Taylor All Star boasts a pale magma and black design. Not just that, but once the sneaker hits sunlight, it features extra graphics. The Gaara Chuck Taylor All Star features a striking ritual red and natural ivory colour scheme, and the Kakashi Chuck Taylor All Star showcases a bold barely grey and dark waters design.

Inspired by fan favourite anime moments, the Converse x Naruto Shippuden collection celebrates its heroes, villains, and epic battles. It balances nostalgic style with nuanced detailing, blending street style with the unique aesthetic of the Japanese anime.

Pre-orders for the limited-edition Converse x Naruto Shippuden collection begin on 19 December 2025. The collection drops on 24 December 2025 at Converse stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as well as their online portal.