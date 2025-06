‘Naruto’ film to hit big screens in India

Reliance Entertainment is set to step into the Indian anime market with the big-screen debut of the anime franchise Naruto. The company has partnered with Japan’s TV Tokyo and Happening 365 to bring the 2004 feature Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow to the Indian theatres on 27 June 2025.

With this movie, the Naruto franchise will make its theatrical debut in India. The film will premiere in three languages – Japanese, English, and Hindi. Ahead of its release, Reliance Entertainment has given a sneak-peak into the action-packed world of ninjas, friendship, and adventure on the big screen.

TV Tokyo head of global distribution Hiroaki Saiki shared that the first of the 11 theatrical films produced so far was set to release this month in theatres across the country. He added that they were thrilled to bring the Naruto legacy to the big screen in India, which he described as one of their fastest growing international markets.

Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare, is leading efforts to connect with young fans through educational outreach. He said that the company was focused on building the Naruto brand in India by implementing extensive school and college contact programmes across the country. Bhandare believed that this grassroots engagement would help nurture a new generation of anime fans and firmly establish Naruto as a cultural phenomenon among young Indian audiences.

With its expertise in film production and distribution, Reliance Entertainment is exploring new avenues in the anime industry with Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow.