Colab Platforms enters esports market with player-first gaming push

Colab Platforms, a sports tech and gaming company, has announced its entry into India’s growing esports sector, with plans to launch a competitive gaming platform aimed at the country’s digital-first youth.

The company’s new venture, Colab Esports, is designed to offer a transparent, skill-based infrastructure catering to both casual and professional gamers. It will roll out competitive formats with low entry barriers, frequent tournaments, and creator-led leagues—beginning with Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and expanding into AAA and mobile titles in phases.

India’s gaming market is on a sharp upward trajectory. The pure-play gaming sector is expected to grow from Rs 6,715 crore in 2024 to Rs 10,487 crore by 2026, with a CAGR of 24 per cent. With over 594 million online gamers and one of the world’s youngest digital populations, India is seen as a key player in the global esports landscape.

Esports, now recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, is projected to contribute over Rs 1,100 crore to India’s economy by 2025, with more than 1.5 million esports athletes.

Colab’s initiative aims to support this momentum by providing a structured path for gamers—offering tools for training, competition, and career growth. The platform will be backed by Colab’s broader digital and operational ecosystem, including:

Integration with its Sports Innovation Accelerator for esports startups

Co-branded streamer partnerships and leagues

Future expansion into mobile esports, VR arenas, and gamified fitness formats

The move aligns with Colab’s 360° sports ecosystem strategy, which spans athlete development, sports commerce, fan engagement, and tech-driven innovation.

“Gaming is no longer just a hobby—it’s evolving into a profession, a scalable income stream, and a powerful cultural movement,” said Colab Platforms MD Puneet Singh. He added that with the upcoming Olympic Esports Games and growing institutional interest, the sector offers a high-growth, undercapitalised opportunity.

Colab Esports plans to tap into this potential by building a platform where players can compete, earn, and grow—turning passion into progress.