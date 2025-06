New update for PC game ‘Sengoku Dynasty’ introduces raids

Developer Superkami and publisher Toplitz Productions have announced that the next major content update for their genre-blend PC game Sengoku Dynasty is now available.

Since its release in Early Access, the mix of life-sim, settlement builder, survival adventure and action underwent a slow transformation with a plethora of updates, based on both the roadmap as well as the player feedback. The new content pack “Bushidō,” updating the game to version 1.1, is no exception and delivers a new threat to the Nata Valley in the form of raids by various villainous factions. However, since the game wants to cater to the players’ gameplay preferences as much as possible, raids can be deactivated as well, if a more peaceful experience is preferred.



But what are raids? Bandits will not only roam the area or inhabit small camps. They will eventually start to attack your villages, try to capture your bell tower and ransack your dynasty storage. So set up your defenses, employ guards and make sure that your villagers are safe – or at least that you can catch the raiders and reclaim the loot before they disappear.



While players can minimise the risk by attacking and destroying bandit camps on your expeditions into the world of Sengoku Dynasty, they can never be fully safe. Thankfully, rumours spread fast in Nata Valley, so they will hear of an upcoming attack with enough time to prepare their defensive tactics.



Additionally the Bushidō update includes a wide variety of bug fixes, enhancements and quality-of-life improvements to make the player’s journey through the game a memorable one.



Sengoku Dynasty is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Console versions are in development and slated for release this summer.