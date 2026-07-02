‘Luce and the Rock’ expands from festival star to preschool series

What began as a little rock with a big heart is now growing into a full-blown animated universe. After charming audiences at more than 200 festivals, Luce and the Rock is making the leap from acclaimed short film to a preschool series, with two special episodes thrown into the mix.

Created by Britt Raes, who also directs alongside Mathilde Prévost, and produced by Perrine Gauthier, the 2D series targets children aged three to six with colourful adventures that champion curiosity, kindness and seeing the world from fresh perspectives.

The expansion builds on an impressive run for the original short. It has been acquired by broadcasters including France Télévisions, Ketnet, Radio-télévision belge de la Communauté française (RTBF) in Belgium, and Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS) in Switzerland, enjoyed a theatrical release across Europe, and attracted more than 125,000 admissions in France. From September 2026, it will also join a carefully curated catalogue available to schools across France, introducing Luce’s world to millions of children.

Set in the whimsical Lovely Land, the series follows inquisitive Luce and her unlikely best friend, a giant Rock, as they venture beyond their village, meet eccentric new characters and discover that every encounter offers a different point of view. Whether befriending a teenage boy who communicates through sign language or turning paper planes into bridges between strangers, the stories celebrate empathy without ever preaching.

Built with cut-out and traditional 2D animation, the series blends playful visual gags, slapstick humour and gentle emotional beats into stories designed to travel across cultures. Diversity is woven naturally into the fabric of Lovely Land, where every character brings a different outlook and every adventure begins with a simple question.

For Luce and the Rock, the journey is only just beginning. After conquering the festival circuit, this little Rock looks ready to roll onto screens and into young hearts around the world.