Animated film Luce and the Rock was awarded the Best European Short Film for Children and Young Audiences prize by the members of the ECFA (European Children’s Film Association), at the EFCA Awards ceremony, which took place during the 73rd edition of the Berlinale. The short film has been released in over 200 theatres in Belgium, Switzerland and France, where it has already been seen by over 80,000 viewers.

A year earlier, the short film, produced with the support of the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), had its world premiere at the 72nd edition of the Berlinale and received a Special Mention (Generation KPlus). To date, Luce and the Rock has been selected for close to 130 festivals around the world (including Annecy, Clermont-Ferrand, Rotterdam, the New York International Children’s Film Festival and the Ensors) and has won over 20 awards, including at the Japan Prize, in Ottawa, at Anima Brussels and at the Go Short International Short Film Festival.

Luce and the Rock is the second short by Flemish director Britt Raes and tells the story of two unlikely friends who, although they seem to have nothing in common, end up overcoming their fears together. Raes explores the theme of the fear of the unknown for a broad audience, in a very unique and colourful visual style.

The score is composed by Bram Meindersma, who was previously the composer for Negative Space by Max Porter and Ru Kuwuhata (nominated for the Oscars in 2017) and This Magnificent Cake! by Marc James Roels and Emma de Swaef (selected for the Directors’ Fortnight and nominated for the César in 2020).

Luce and the Rock received support from the Film Fund of the Flaunders Audiovisual Fund (VAF) of Minister for Cultural Affairs Jan Jambon.

As per the official synopsis, Luce lives a happy life in a peaceful little village, together with Mom and the Villagers. Every day is the same, and that’s the way everyone likes it. The only thing that scares Luce is the dark – but luckily her little light­sticks keep her safe! One day a giant Rock Creature disturbs the quiet life in the village. He destroys all the houses including Luce’s! Luce is angry and determined to take the Rock Creature back to his home. But the Rock might have more in common with Luce than she first thought.

The 13-minute short film has been produced by Perrine Gauthier. La Cabane, Thuristar and Studio Pupil have taken care of the production along with VRT-Ketnet and RTBF as co-producers.