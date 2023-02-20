Junglee Games, Indian online skill-gaming company, has roped in celebrated actor Ajay Devgn as the brand ambassador for its online rummy platform Junglee Rummy. Announcing the association, the brand has launched a national campaign called ‘Rummy bole toh Junglee Rummy’ across TV, digital media, OTT, and social media platforms.

Talking about the association, Junglee Games marketing VP Bharat Bhatia said, “We are super excited to be launching this campaign with one of India’s best-known and most-loved faces, Ajay Devgn. With a wealth of experience and expertise in his field, he brings immense trust and credibility to the table, just like Junglee Rummy does with its rich experience in online rummy. Devgn’s mastery of his craft and his pan-India recognition makes him the perfect brand ambassador for further cementing Junglee Rummy’s position as India’s most trusted rummy platform. Moreover, he exemplifies the entertainment value that we strive to provide to our players through our platform. We are confident that he will help us deliver the message of trust and safety to our target audience with greater conviction and create a massive impact.”

The campaign ‘Rummy bole toh Junglee Rummy’ demonstrates the company’s commitment to trust and player safety and shows how Ajay Devgn puts his seal of approval on the measures taken by the leading rummy platform to ensure the best and safest rummy experience for all players. The first high-decibel commercial went live in multiple languages across platforms like TV, digital media, radio, music-streaming platforms, OTT, and cinemas, on 17 February 2023.

Speaking about his association with the brand Ajay Devgn said, “I am delighted to be associated with Junglee Rummy, India’s most trusted rummy site, and to be part of their campaign ‘Rummy Bole Toh Junglee Rummy.’ Junglee Rummy has been in the online rummy industry for more than a decade now, and it is leading the way with its player-first approach. With its established expertise, state-of-the-art gaming technology, and robust security infrastructure, the platform has taken the game to the next level and has over six crore real players playing on the app.”

Rummy has been a source of entertainment for Indians for centuries. With the growing popularity of online skill gaming in India, this popular game of skill has been witnessing immense growth powered by the introduction of innovative features and new game modes. The game has now become more accessible, more secure, and more competitive, making it an attractive proposition for card game lovers in the country.