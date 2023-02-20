Novel Entertainment has created an Alexa skill based on its internationally renowned Horrid Henry brand. The new interactive, voice-activated app is now available on Alexa-enabled devices.

Built by Novel Entertainment in partnership with voice design studio and digital agency Vocala, the Horrid Henry skill enables fans to interact with Henry and other favourite characters from the series as they do their ‘Horrid Homework’, sing along with favourite music tracks and test their knowledge of the show. Users can earn points to gain titles such as Maestro Bogey Brain and Super Skiller and content will be updated regularly, with Amazon Kids+ subscribers having access to further exclusive content.

Novel Entertainment’s co-founder and creative director, Lucinda Whiteley, said: “This is the perfect introduction to the Henryverse; a familiar digital space which offers aficionados of Horrid, old and new, a chance to get to know Henry and his friends in so many different ways.”

Vocala managing director Rob Stanbridge and creative director Ruth Oakley said, “We’ve really enjoyed working with Novel Entertainment on this fun and exciting project to bring Horrid Henry and friends to Alexa, which offers fans a unique way to interact with the brand on a daily basis.”

This deal builds upon Novel Entertainment’s existing relationship with Amazon Kids+, which launched all five seasons of Horrid Henry on its service in 2021. The skill is the latest iteration of Novel’s publishing programme for the brand, following the launch of dedicated audio content via major platforms, such as Audible and Audible Plus, Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music, with additional titles available on dedicated kids’ audio devices including Yoto and Voxblock.