Netflix announced that it would sponsor a project lab in the Philippines led by iACADEMY and curated by award-winning Filipino filmmaker Keith Sicat as well as other industry mentors from the country. The Indiegenius program, which takes place later this year, aims to support voices in the Philippines that have strong regional perspectives by providing young filmmakers with development opportunities to strengthen concepts and to produce short narratives, animation and documentary projects.

iACADEMY is known for its software engineering, game development, animation, and multimedia arts programs.

“The goal is to prepare our participants for their future as filmmakers and to empower them to tell local stories and share their distinct, cultural perspectives while setting them up for success,” said iACADEMY president and CEO Vanessa Tanco.

The program is designed to give young Filipino filmmakers access to resources and encourage those with regional roots and indigenous backgrounds to ensure creative inclusion and diversity.

Ten filmmakers will be selected from a nationwide call for entries to take part in four weekend workshops spread over one month. They will hone their film concepts and then do a live pitch to a jury of industry professionals. Two winning film projects will each receive a production grant.

Interested applicants must check out Netflix website.