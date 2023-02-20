Hulu has acquired 11 pocket.watch shows featuring popular digital-first creatives, and the new content will start rolling out on the streamer this month. The new shows includes Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash (15 x seven minutes), a package of the teen magician’s short tricks; Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash (15 x 22 minutes); and LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash (30 x 22 minutes), where best friends play Roblox games and make parody videos.

It also covers content from YouTube creators Mackenzie Turner (gaming), HobbyKids (pretend play), Onyx Family (comedy sketches), KidCity (comedy sketches) and specials from the Ryan’s World franchise.

According to pocket.watch SVP and GM of channels David Williams, the deal is a signal to the industry that there’s growing buyer interest in YouTube-first content. And it comes just a few days after The Roku Channel picked up four pocket.watch titles (pictured) to stream this year.

Roku acquired three specials from Toys & Colors, Elemon and Love, Diana, as well as a 20 x 11-minute series from Jason Vlogs and the Do Crew that teaches kids how to solve problems through tasks like matching shapes and solving clues.