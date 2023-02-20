Pucca, the iconic animated series created by South Korean company Vooz for which DeAPlaneta Entertainment is licensing agent and distributor in Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMEA), recently received its first YouTube Gold Play Button after the official account in Spanish hit the one million subscriber mark. Pucca had previously received two Silver Play Buttons after reaching 100K subscribers on its YouTube channels in English and Spanish, also created and managed by DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s Kids & Family Division.

The sassy, funny and adorable girl, who has been an unprecedented global phenomenon for the last fifteen years, continues to take the world by storm: Pucca’s videos have more than 700 million streams on YouTube, Pucca has reached 2.5 million followers on social media, and has ranked number one for six years in a row on the list of globally popular South Korean animated characters, according to a survey, Overseas Korean Wave Survey, carried out in 2021 by the South Korean Ministry for Culture, Sport and Tourism.

In addition to her hit YouTube channel, Pucca has also seen the launch of her new mobile game, Pucca Puzzle Adventure, developed by Takeone Company and released globally on 26 January. Available to download in Spain via Google Play and App Store, Pucca Puzzle Adventure is a colourful game featuring adorable graphics where Pucca embarks on an exciting adventure to defeat evil boss ‘Dong King.’ In this puzzle RPG game, players level up by solving a combination of three puzzles and can upgrade and customise their characters, use their skills and collect different objects to decorate their villages. The game also features a collaboration with South Korean boy band Treasure, and users will be able to use their cartoon avatars as characters in the game.

In addition to this latest success, YouTube had previously granted other awards to DeAPlaneta Kids & Family, which currently manages more than 40 channels for the brands they own or distribute. The Gold Play Button for Pucca’s official channel in Spanish is one of the three Gold Play Button awards picked up by DeAPlaneta Kids & Family, alongside accolades for Bernard Bear’s channels in Spanish and Russian. The company also has 11 Silver Play Buttons for channels that have reached 100.000 subscribers, including channels in Spanish for Heidi, Maya The Bee, Gormiti, Teo, Planeta Junior TV and BRB, in addition to the aforementioned Pucca channels in Spanish and English. Overall, in 2022, channels managed by DeAPlaneta Entertainment racked up a total 470 million views and have a combined total 10 million subscribers. This data confirms DeAPlaneta’s firm commitment to AVOD and FAST channels, consolidating its effort and positioning on the platform that launched this phenomenon: YouTube. DeAPlaneta Entertainment embraced a ground-breaking approach in Spain by introducing the FAST/AVOD model in its distribution strategy, via Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and Rakuten TV.