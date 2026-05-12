WBD unveils new shows ‘Sampat Champat’ on Pogo and ‘Kian & Kiki’ on Cartoon Network

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) is expanding its presence in the Indian kids’ entertainment market with a summer 2026 lineup across Pogo, Cartoon Network, and Discovery Kids. The new original shows will also be available for streaming on Discovery+.

The new slate includes two original homegrown IPs and more than 200 fresh episodes, highlighting the company’s focus on local storytelling and original content creation.

Warner Bros Discovery South Asia factual entertainment, lifestyle and kids head Sai Abishek stated, “At Warner Bros Discovery, we don’t just make shows, we build worlds. With Sampat Champat on Pogo and Kian & Kiki on Cartoon Network, we are investing in original Indian IP with franchise-led thinking at its core. Every character, every story we build is designed to travel beyond television and beyond borders.”

Abhishek added, “Pogo, Cartoon Network, and Discovery Kids each represent a distinct world, but together they serve one unified mission of providing kids with a compelling entertainment slate to enjoy and have fun with.”

Sampat Champat, premiering on Pogo, brings the popular comic duo from Lotpot comics to screen in a new animated format. The show follows the funny adventures of the lovable and clumsy thieves, Sampat and Champat, in a world filled with humor, mischief, and small-town charm.

Kian & Kiki on Cartoon Network, is a major new IP launch for 2026. The show follows the adventures of two siblings from a family of magicians, blending fantasy, comedy, and everyday fun. Developed with Indian talent and storytelling, the series is designed to connect with audiences globally. This show is created with Cosmos Maya and Fable Spinners Studio.

For the first time, Chhota Bheem and Little Singham will come together in a shared anime-inspired universe with new adventures and connected storyline. The lineup will also include new episodes of popular shows like Omi No. 1 and Jay Jagannath, along with a special celebration for Chhota Bheem’s 18th birthday, tele features and the Origin of Bheem big picture specials featured from 3 May onwards.

On Cartoon Network, comedy-focused programming will lead the summer lineup with the launch of Kian & Kiki, new seasons of Teen Titans Go! and Batwheels, and a comedy block featuring international shows like Baby Lemmings, The Weasy Family, and Maca and Roni for Indian audiences.

Discovery Kids will continue its summer lineup with popular homegrown shows, including a new season of Titto, along with episodes of Mr. Bean.

The summer entertainment campaign from Warner Bros Discovery will extend beyond television with on-ground activations with its three flagship summer campaigns Pogo Ke Dhurandhar, CN Boom Bam Comedy Jam, and Discovery Kids Nonstop Badmaashi, Nonstop Bawaal across 14 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Surat and others. Through events at more than 20 malls and at Bounce trampoline parks in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, kids and families will get a chance to interact with popular characters like Chhota Bheem, Little Singham, and Tom & Jerry through live mascot experiences.

The engagement will also continue online, with Little Singham and Chhota Bheem appearing in social media campaigns featuring interactive content, contests, influencer collaborations, and fan-driven activities across the three platforms.

The summer campaigns are supported by brand partnerships across on-air, digital, and on ground activities for all three channels. As part of the celebrations, Chhota Bheem will also celebrate his birthday with special fan activities, including surprise interactions and a digital ladoo cake initiative.