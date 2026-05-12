Digital Domain appoints Nishant Khanna as a CG supervisor

Digital Domain CG supervisor Nishant Khanna

Digital Domain, an American visual effects, computer animation, and digital production company, announced the appointment of CG supervisor Nishant Khanna at its office in Hyderabad, India. This strategic addition marks a significant step in strengthening Digital Domain’s creative leadership and expanding its footprint within India’s rapidly growing VFX and film industry.

“I am thrilled to join Digital Domain and contribute to its legacy of innovation,” said Khanna. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team in Hyderabad and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in visual storytelling.”

“We are excited to welcome Khanna to the Digital Domain family. His proven track record in creative supervision and technical leadership perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver groundbreaking visual experiences to audiences worldwide,” said Digital Domain global president of VFX business Sudhir Reddy.

Khanna has over two decades of extensive experience in computer graphics and visual effects. He has gained this expertise through his acclaimed work with leading studios worldwide, including DreamWorks Animation, MPC, Brown Bag Films, Atomic Arts, Assemblage Entertainment, Riva Animation & VFX, and Prime Focus. He also helped set up a Nickelodeon Dedicated Unit in Bangalore with Xentrix Studios, where he supervised Nickelodeon’s episodic show, Monster High.

Throughout his career, Khanna has contributed to celebrated international and domestic projects, including Ad Astra, Skyscraper, Turbo, Madagascar 3, Puss in Boots, Rocketry, Arctic Justice, The Enchanted Village of Pinocchio, Booba, Puffin Impossible, and Disney’s Tinkerbell. His proven ability to lead large, multidisciplinary teams and deliver industry-defining visual storytelling will further enhance Digital Domain’s commitment to excellence and innovation.