VAM Summit x The Content Hub 2026: Where creativity and AI innovations strengthen the future of storytelling

Over the years, the VFX & More Summit (VAM) has emerged as a dynamic platform across animation, VFX, gaming, and comics. It brings together artists, industry leaders, and supervisors to share insights on current trends while exploring the transformations shaping the future of the industry.

This year, AnimationXpress returns with the VAM Summit & Awards in collaboration with Indian Television’s The Content Hub. Featuring expert-led discussions, behind-the-scenes insights into filmmaking, and firsthand industry experiences.

The event, scheduled for 14 and 15 May at Aurum hall, Nesco, Goregaon, Mumbai, will bring together over 150 speakers and more than 2,000 attendees including producers, directors, broadcasters, OTT executives, VFX leaders, and technology experts who will share their perspectives on this year’s central themes, “Content Acceleration: The Race for Attention” and “AI x Creativity: Redefining Storytelling in 2026.”

The event will spotlight a comprehensive set of themes, including AI-powered creative workflows, human-machine collaboration, generative storytelling and content innovation, and real-time production within virtual ecosystems. Additional focus areas include content economics and platform dynamics, talent evolution, ethics, and the future of creativity, as well as Reloading Content 2.0 where producers, filmmakers, and corporates come together to build new creative powerhouses.

This will further explore emerging formats and voices shaping the new content paradigm, the rise of regional language content in India, and insights from directors on crafting films for the next generation. Sessions will also examine global best practices in production, creativity, and culture, alongside deep dives into AI-driven workflows, the economics of filmmaking across theatrical, OTT, and television, and the evolving rules of branded content.

Key discussions will additionally address India’s potential leadership in the global micro-drama boom, the growing dubbing and subtitling market, and the importance of talent development and education in the VFX ecosystem.

The event will feature a series of panel discussions, curated sessions,VFX breakdowns, making-of and many more designed to offer deeper insights and a more comprehensive understanding of the industry’s evolving landscape.

Notable panel discussions at the VAM Summit on track one include: The state of play in Indian VFX industry; Talent development & education in VFX; India’s acclaimed women icons redefining the entertainment landscape; The business & ethics of VFX today; Crafting global content; AI, creativity & technology – redefining storytelling; India’s acclaimed women icons redefining the entertainment landscape; and Growing smart : VFX studios on entrepreneurship & scaling- part one & two.

Other insightful sessions include: Smarter, faster, bolder: Future-proof your studio with Foundry’s latest; Decoding VFX Spectacles; Let’s talk Houdini; ‘Bhooth Bangla’ VFX breakdown | horror meets Houdini | WRC × Tathastu; From legacy to sequel: crafting Border 2; Shatak – Making of India’s first AI feature film; Deep dive into the mythical world of ‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’; Making of webseries ‘Khauf’; Next-generation post production – the rise of hybrid workflows; The power of real-time: virtual production and precision capture at scale; Is AI replacing artists or supercharging them? Inside Autodesk Flow Studio; Creating creatures – the world of ‘Raja Shivaji’; and presentations by Adobe and Dashverse.

The summit will also host an exclusive launch by XP-Pen. Attendees can also participate in a hands-on workshop by Houdini.

The event sets a compelling tone for the summit, engaging attendees with impactful discussions and insights while building anticipation for the VAM Awards 2026, scheduled for the evening of the second day, which promises to be equally enriching and leave a lasting impression on all participants.

Co-powered by SideFX, Tathastu Techno Solution, and Dangal TV, the summit continues to strengthen its industry backing with an impressive lineup of partners. The event has evolved into a large-scale industry gathering with the support of gold partner Adobe, Assemblage Entertainment, Cinesite, Trixter and Banijay, with associate partners ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, Foundry and Fremantle; along with industry partners Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Aha, Vertigo TV, Chana Jor, Frameo.Ai, XP Pen, PhantomFX, NY VFXWaala, Gseams, Rose Audio Visual, GTC Punjabi, Techno Digital Disk Archive, and VolumX. The Government of Maharashtra industries department and Maitri (Maharashtra industry, trade and investment facility cell) are serving as the state hosts.

To explore the full agenda and updates, visit: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam/ and https://www.thecontenthub.in/

Register now for the VAM Summit & The Content Hub at: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam_summit_2026/index.php