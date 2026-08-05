‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ races past US $1 billion globally in six days

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed the US $1.05 billion mark at the global box office within just six days of release, making it the second-fastest film ever to reach the milestone. Only Avengers: Endgame, which amassed US $1.2 billion during its opening weekend in 2019, achieved the feat faster.

The latest Spider-Man instalment, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink, has also rewritten several box office records in North America. After revised weekend figures were released, Sony confirmed that the film earned US $360 million domestically during its opening weekend, surpassing Avengers: Endgame‘s previous record of US $357.1 million to become the biggest domestic opening in history. However, Endgame continues to hold the record for the largest global opening weekend with US $932 million, ahead of Brand New Day‘s debut worldwide total.

Produced by Marvel Studios alongside Amy Pascal, and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero feature was made on a reported production budget of US $225 million. The film also established new benchmarks for the highest Thursday preview collections, biggest Friday opening and Sony Pictures’ strongest theatrical debut to date.

With its latest milestone, Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes the fourth film released in 2026 to surpass the US $1 billion global box office mark. Earlier this year, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, and Toy Story 5 also entered the billion-dollar club, while The Odyssey has already crossed US $900 million worldwide. In comparison, 2025 saw four films reach the same milestone: Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Lilo & Stitch.

Looking ahead, Sony expects the film to maintain momentum through the remainder of the summer despite fresh competition from upcoming releases including One Night Only, Super Troopers 3, and Ice Cream Man.