Sega gives ‘Angry Birds’ a new launchpad in India with Black White Orange partnership

The birds are flocking back to India and this time, they’re bringing a lot more than slingshots. Sega has appointed Black White Orange (BWO) as the official licensing agent for Angry Birds in India, setting the stage for a major expansion of the franchise’s consumer products business ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 3 landing in cinemas next year.

The partnership hands BWO the keys to one of gaming’s most recognisable brands, tasking the company with developing licensed merchandise, retail programmes, brand collaborations and fan experiences tailored specifically for Indian consumers.

For Sega and Rovio, the timing is no accident. India continues to emerge as one of the world’s most promising entertainment and licensing markets, fuelled by a young digital-first audience, growing retail networks and rising demand for licensed products across categories.

Under the new arrangement, BWO will work with manufacturers, retailers and brand partners to expand Angry Birds into segments including apparel, accessories, stationery, back-to-school products, home décor, gifting, food and beverage, health and beauty, and other consumer categories.

Created by Rovio in 2009, Angry Birds has travelled far beyond mobile screens. What began as a physics-based game has grown into a global entertainment empire spanning films, animated series, consumer products and location-based attractions. The franchise has amassed more than five billion game downloads worldwide, while its feature films have generated over US $500 million at the global box office.

“With its young fanbase, India is an ideal market for Angry Birds to connect with both franchise enthusiasts and families. We’re excited to see the response to our third film in India and for the local consumers to experience the expanding world of Angry Birds,” shared Rovio head of brand licensing Katri Chacona.

Sega Corporation head of global transmedia group, executive vice president Justin Scarpone added, “India is an exciting and strategically important market for Angry Birds, and we’re delighted to partner with BWO to further grow the brand’s licensing business in the region. BWO’s deep understanding of the local market, extensive industry relationships and proven expertise in building successful licensing programmes make them the ideal partner to unlock new opportunities for Angry Birds across India.”

“Angry Birds is one of those rare entertainment franchises that has evolved from a global gaming phenomenon into a beloved multi-platform brand with enduring appeal across generations,” stated Black White Orange co-founder and chief operating officer Mitali Desai. “With The Angry Birds Movie 3 set to release in January 2027, we see a strong opportunity to expand the brand through a robust consumer products and promotional licensing programme. We’re excited to partner with leading licensees & brand marketers to bring Angry Birds to life through compelling products, retail activations, collaborations and strategic promotions. We believe the film will be a powerful catalyst for the brand’s next phase of growth in India.”

The announcement also arrives ahead of The Angry Birds Movie 3, which is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas in January 2027 in both English and Hindi. The film is expected to provide fresh momentum for the franchise as it looks to strengthen its footprint across retail shelves and consumer touchpoints.

For Indian brands and licensees, the opportunity is clear. One of entertainment’s most enduring flocks has found a new nest and it is preparing for another high-flying chapter.