The force awakens again as final trailer for ‘Star Wars: Visions Presents- The Ninth Jedi’ drops

Lightsabers at the ready. Disney+ has unleashed the final trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, offering fans one last glimpse before the anime adventure jumps to hyperspace on 5 August.

Produced by Lucasfilm and Japanese animation powerhouse Production I.G, the eight-episode limited series marks the first long-form entry under the new Star Wars: Visions Presents banner, expanding one of the most celebrated stories from the anthology series into a full-fledged galactic saga.

Picking up shortly after the events of The Ninth Jedi and The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope, the series follows Lah Kara as she continues her Jedi training under Margrave Juro. But this is no quiet apprenticeship. When a dangerous new warlord emerges, Kara and a fledgling fellowship of Jedi-in-training embark on a high-stakes mission to rescue her father and confront growing darkness across the galaxy.

The final trailer leans heavily into what made the original short such a fan favourite stylised action, striking visuals and a fresh perspective on the Jedi mythos. If the teaser is any indication, viewers can expect plenty of lightsaber clashes, cosmic soul-searching and enough force-fuelled drama to keep hyperspace lanes busy.

The series is directed by Shunsuke Tada, with Mitsuyasu Sakai handling writing duties, while animation veteran Kenji Kamiyama serves as supervising director. Behind the scenes, the production reunites several key creative figures responsible for bringing The Ninth Jedi to life.

The English-language cast welcomes back Kimiko Glenn as Lah Kara, Andrew Kishino as Juro, Masi Oka as Ethan, Patrick Seitz as Homen, JP Karliak as Gramps and Simu Liu as Lah Zhima. Neil Kaplan also returns as the narrator. New additions include Feodor Chin, Young Mazino, Chase Sui Wonders and Keone Young.

Fans of the original Japanese version will also hear familiar voices return, including Chinatsu Akasaki, Tetsuo Kanao, Hiromu Mineta, Hinata Tadokoro, Cho, Shinichiro Miki and Akio Otsuka.

Since its debut, Star Wars: Visions has carved out a unique corner of the galaxy by handing the franchise to some of Japan’s most imaginative animation studios. The Ninth Jedi stood out as one of the anthology’s brightest stars, and now it is getting the full-series treatment.

The countdown has entered its final jump. On 5 August, the force returns with an anime edge and a lightsaber pointed firmly towards the future.