Teen titan, regional firsts and title tussles: EWC 2026 crosses halfway mark

The Esports World Cup 2026 has hit the halfway mark, and week four packed enough drama to fill an entire tournament. A 15-year-old wonderkid stunned the fighting game world, an Eastern European-Central Asian squad shattered a long-standing regional monopoly, old champions stumbled, and the club championship race tightened into a full-blown sprint.

The week’s brightest spark came in Street Fighter 6, where Team Falcons’ Jaime “Craime” Bustos produced a performance well beyond his years. At just 15 years, two months and 25 days old, the Chilean became the youngest-ever Esports World Cup champion, brushing aside Japan’s Hibiki 5-2 in the grand final after dropping the opening round.

Craime’s fairy-tale victory earned him US$250,000 (around Rs 2.3 crore), a place at Capcom Cup 13 and 1,000 Club Championship points for Team Falcons.

“I’m very, very happy for my win, and I can’t wait to go back to Chile,” said Craime. “This isn’t just me. This is everyone who helped me get here.”

If Craime stole the spotlight, Team Spirit tore up the script. The EECA side became the first team from its region to win the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Mid Season Cup, ending Southeast Asia’s dominance in one of mobile esports’ biggest tournaments.

The grand final was a seven-game thriller. Team Spirit surged to a 3-1 lead before Yangon Galacticos clawed back to force a decider. Team Spirit held their nerve to seal a historic 4-3 victory, banking US$1 million (around Rs 9.5 crore) and 1,000 Club Championship points.

Mathaios “Kid Bomba” Chatzilakos picked up the Sony Finals MVP award but quickly shared the credit.

“I don’t think I did more than them. They did more than me,” he said. “I’m so grateful for this award.”

Overwatch delivered another heavyweight clash. Zeta Division edged Twisted Minds 4-2 to lift the OWCS Midseason Championship, with Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun claiming his second Esports World Cup title after last year’s triumph with Team Falcons.

The series swung from map to map before Zeta Division finally broke the deadlock on Eichenwalde to seal the championship. The team collected US$400,000 (around Rs 3.8 crore) and 1,000 Club Championship points, while Kim “shu” Jin-seo earned Sony MVP honours and an additional US$25,000 (around Rs 23.8 lakh).

“Thanks to our CEO, our manager PangTong and coach Crusty,” said shu. “Without them, I wouldn’t be standing here.”

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence proved that sticking together still counts. G2 Esports resisted the game’s notorious roster merry-go-round to turn last year’s disappointment into this year’s triumph.

With five teams sitting on match point entering the decisive Game 11, the final came down to the wire. G2 held their nerve, edging out T1 to secure the championship.

The trio of Anthony “Anziety” Moran, Ashton “Bigman” Ezard and Aarondeep “Cythe” Dhami walked away with US$250,000 (around Rs 2.3 crore) and 1,000 Club Championship points. Anziety also claimed Sony MVP and an additional $25,000 (around Rs 23.8 lakh).

“I’ve got no words,” said Anziety. “I’m just shocked we won. I lost my voice screaming.”

Away from the finals, the Honor of Kings Play-in Stage wrapped up with AG.AL, ROC Esports, Kuaishou Gaming and Geekay Esports topped their respective groups to secure playoff berths. The lower bracket will decide the remaining four playoff spots before the knockout stage begins on 5 August, with the grand final scheduled for 8 August.

The Club Championship remains too close to call. Team Falcons moved into first place after Street Fighter 6 and added another 300 points in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Yet failure to score in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Overwatch, titles they previously conquered, has left the door wide open.

Falcons lead by just 150 points, with eight clubs still within touching distance of the summit. T1 strengthened its challenge through strong finishes in Warzone and Overwatch, while Twisted Minds quietly emerged as dark horses after collecting valuable points across both events.

Halfway through the Esports World Cup, nothing is settled. Records are falling, favourites are wobbling, and the Club Championship is shaping up to be a finish that could go right down to the final map.