Asus brings AI-powered Chromebook CX15 to India, bets big on cloud-first computing

Asus is taking another swing at India’s growing Chromebook market. The Taiwanese technology giant has unveiled the Asus Chromebook CX15, a cloud-first laptop aimed at students, young professionals and first-time buyers looking for an affordable gateway into Google’s AI-powered ecosystem.

Priced at Rs 47,990, the Chromebook CX15 arrives with ChromeOS, Google AI integration and a promise to make everyday computing simpler, smarter and more secure. More notably, the launch marks Asus’s first major push into offline Chromebook retail, bringing the category beyond e-commerce shelves and into physical stores across the country.

Asus India consumer and gaming business system vice president Arnold Su shared, “As digital learning, hybrid work and AI continue to transform everyday computing, users are looking for devices that combine simplicity, security and intelligent experiences without unnecessary complexity. Chromebooks have emerged as an increasingly compelling choice for students, young professionals and families seeking reliable everyday computing, and with the Asus Chromebook CX15, we are making that experience even more accessible. Beyond introducing a new AI-powered Chromebook, this launch also marks our first expansion into the offline retail market, allowing more consumers across India to experience ChromeOS and Google AI through our expanding retail network.”

At the heart of the device is Google’s AI ecosystem. Buyers receive a three-month Google AI pro membership, unlocking premium access to Gemini, Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Gemini Notebook and 5TB of cloud storage. The package also includes AI-powered tools such as Google Flow for video creation, advanced photo editing capabilities, Nano Banana image generation and YouTube premium lite.

Under the hood, the Chromebook CX15 is powered by Intel’s N50 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 128GB eMMC storage. While not designed to challenge high-performance laptops, it is aimed squarely at web-based productivity, online learning, video conferencing and everyday multitasking.

Security remains a major selling point. The Chromebook features Google’s Titan C security chip, automatic ChromeOS updates and a physical webcam privacy shutter, small additions that could matter in an era increasingly concerned with online safety.

Available now through Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, Reliance Digital, the Asus eShop and authorised retail partners, the Chromebook CX15 represents Asus’s latest attempt to bring AI-enhanced computing to the mainstream.