Frameflixx opens call for entries for industry professionals & studios

Frameboxx Animation & Visual Effects proudly announces Frameflixx India’s premier AVGC awards platform dedicated to recognising excellence in animation, visual effects, gaming, AI-powered content, and digital storytelling.

Frameflixx is a celebration of creativity that brings together the entire AVGC ecosystem under one roof. While the platform proudly recognises outstanding work created by Frameboxx students across categories including 3D animation short film, VFX short clip, live action short film, unreal engine cinematic, and AI commercial advertisement, the celebration now extends beyond academia to honour the professionals driving the industry forward.

Frameflixx officially invites individual professionals, freelancers, and creative studios from across India to submit their best work and compete for national recognition alongside the country’s finest creative talent.

Individual professional categories

CGI/VFX ad film

Unreal cinematic short/sequence

Best AI ad film

Best motion design using Adobe creative suite

Studio categories

CGI/VFX ad film

Game trailer

Best shot in Houdini

Best shot composited in Nuke

Best use of Autodesk Flow

Frameflixx aims to bridge the gap between education and industry by creating a common platform where emerging talent, experienced professionals, freelancers, and leading studios are celebrated together. The initiative promotes innovation, encourages collaboration, and recognises excellence in every stage of the creative journey.

Whether you are an AVGC professional, an independent creator, or an established studio, Frameflixx is an opportunity to showcase your creativity, gain national recognition, and become part of a growing community shaping the future of India’s AVGC industry.

Entries for individual professionals and studio categories are now open. Join India’s creative community and let your work take the spotlight at Frameflixx.