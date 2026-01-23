98th Oscar nominations announced: ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ among contenders

Oscar nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman have announced the 98th Oscars nominations, live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills via a global livestream and the Academy’s digital platforms, ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, broadcast media and an international satellite feed.
Brooks and Pullman announced the nominees in two groups starting at 5:30 a.m. PT, followed by the remaining categories at 5:41 a.m. PT.
Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Active members of the Academy must view all nominated films to be eligible to vote.
Final voting will begin on 26 February 2026, and will conclude on 5 March 2026. The 98th Oscars will be held on 15 March 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.
The nominations for the animation and VFX section are:
Animated Feature Film
- Arco: Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman
- Elio: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm
- Kpop Demon Hunters: Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong
- Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain: Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon
- Zootopia 2: Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino
Animated Short Film
- Butterfly: Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens
- Forevergreen: Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls: Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski
- Retirement Plan: John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
- The Three Sisters: Konstantin Bronzit
Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- F1: Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson
- Jurassic World Rebirth: David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould
- The Lost Bus: Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. Mclaughlin
- Sinners: Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean
Below is the list of nominees in other categories:
Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet: Marty Supreme
- Leonardo Dicaprio: One Battle after Another
- Ethan Hawke: Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan: Sinners
- Wagner Moura: The Secret Agent
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Benicio Del Toro: One Battle after Another
- Jacob Elordi: Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo: Sinners
- Sean Penn: One Battle after Another
- Stellan Skarsgård: Sentimental Value
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley: Hamnet
- Rose Byrne: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson: Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve: Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone: Bugonia
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Elle Fanning: Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas: Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan: Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku: Sinners
- Teyana Taylor: One Battle after Another
Casting
- Hamnet: Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme: Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another: Cassandra Kulukundis
- The Secret Agent: Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners: Francine Maisler
Cinematography
- Frankenstein: Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme: Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another: Michael Bauman
- Sinners: Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams: Adolpho Veloso
Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash: Deborah L. Scott
- Frankenstein: Kate Hawley
- Hamnet: Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme: Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners: Ruth E. Carter
Directing
- Hamnet: Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme: Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Sentimental Value: Joachim Trier
- Sinners: Ryan Coogler
Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution: Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman
- Come See Me In The Good Light: Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen
- Cutting Through Rocks: Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin: Nominees to be determined
- The Perfect Neighbor: Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee
Documentary Short Film
- All The Empty Rooms: Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
- Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud: Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
- Children No More: “Were And Are Gone”: Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
- The Devil Is Busy: Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
- Perfectly A Strangeness: Alison McAlpine
Film Editing
- F1: Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another: Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value: Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners: Michael P. Shawver
International Feature Film
- Brazil: The Secret Agent
- France: It Was Just An Accident
- Norway: Sentimental Value
- Spain: Sirāt
- Tunisia: The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Live Action Short Film
- Butcher’s Stain: Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
- A Friend Of Dorothy: Lee Knight and James Dean
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama: Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
- The Singers: Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt
- Two People Exchanging Saliva: Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata
Makeup And Hairstyling
- Frankenstein: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
- Kokuho: Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners: Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine: Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister: Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Music (Original Score)
- Bugonia: Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein: Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet: Max Richter
- One Battle After Another: Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners: Ludwig Goransson
Music (Original Song)
- Dear Me: From Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric By Diane Warren
- Golden: From Kpop Demon Hunters; Music And Lyric By Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon And Teddy Park
- I Lied To You: From Sinners; Music And Lyric By Raphael Saadiq And Ludwig Goransson
- Sweet Dreams Of Joy: From Viva Verdi!; Music And Lyric By Nicholas Pike
- Train Dreams: From Train Dreams; Music By Nick Cave And Bryce Dessner; Lyric By Nick Cave
Best Picture
- Bugonia: Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers
- F1: Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Frankenstein: Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers
- Hamnet: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers
- Marty Supreme: Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers
- One Battle After Another: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
- The Secret Agent: Emilie Lesclaux, Producer
- Sentimental Value: Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers
- Sinners: Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian And Ryan Coogler, Producers
- Train Dreams: Marissa Mcmahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer And Michael Heimler, Producers
Production Design
- Frankenstein: Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Hamnet: Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme: Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another: Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Sinners: Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Sound
- F1: Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta
- Frankenstein: Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern
- One Battle After Another: José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor
- Sinners: Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker
- Sirāt: Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas
Writing (Adapted screenplay)
- Bugonia: Screenplay by Will Tracy
- Frankenstein: Written For The Screen by Guillermo Del Toro
- Hamnet: Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’farrell
- One Battle After Another: Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams: Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Writing (Original screenplay)
- Blue Moon: Written by Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just An Accident: Written by Jafar Panahi; Script Collaborators – Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme: Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value: Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners: Written by Ryan Coogler
