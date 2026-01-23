98th Oscar nominations announced: ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ among contenders

Oscar nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman have announced the 98th Oscars nominations, live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills via a global livestream and the Academy’s digital platforms, ABC’s Good Morning America and ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, broadcast media and an international satellite feed.

Brooks and Pullman announced the nominees in two groups starting at 5:30 a.m. PT, followed by the remaining categories at 5:41 a.m. PT.

Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars. Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. Active members of the Academy must view all nominated films to be eligible to vote.

Final voting will begin on 26 February 2026, and will conclude on 5 March 2026. The 98th Oscars will be held on 15 March 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The nominations for the animation and VFX section are:

Animated Feature Film

Arco: Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman

Elio: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina and Mary Alice Drumm

Kpop Demon Hunters: Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans and Michelle L.M. Wong

Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain: Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2: Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Yvett Merino

Animated Short Film

Butterfly: Florence Miailhe and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen: Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

The Girl Who Cried Pearls: Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski

Retirement Plan: John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters: Konstantin Bronzit

Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

F1: Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington and Keith Dawson

Jurassic World Rebirth: David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan and Neil Corbould

The Lost Bus: Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen and Brandon K. Mclaughlin

Sinners: Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean

Below is the list of nominees in other categories:

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet: Marty Supreme

Leonardo Dicaprio: One Battle after Another

Ethan Hawke: Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan: Sinners

Wagner Moura: The Secret Agent

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro: One Battle after Another

Jacob Elordi: Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo: Sinners

Sean Penn: One Battle after Another

Stellan Skarsgård: Sentimental Value

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley: Hamnet

Rose Byrne: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson: Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve: Sentimental Value

Emma Stone: Bugonia

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning: Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas: Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan: Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku: Sinners

Teyana Taylor: One Battle after Another

Casting

Hamnet: Nina Gold

Marty Supreme: Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another: Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent: Gabriel Domingues

Sinners: Francine Maisler

Cinematography

Frankenstein: Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme: Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another: Michael Bauman

Sinners: Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams: Adolpho Veloso

Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Deborah L. Scott

Frankenstein: Kate Hawley

Hamnet: Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme: Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners: Ruth E. Carter

Directing

Hamnet: Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme: Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another: Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value: Joachim Trier

Sinners: Ryan Coogler

Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution: Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman

Come See Me In The Good Light: Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen

Cutting Through Rocks: Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni

Mr. Nobody Against Putin: Nominees to be determined

The Perfect Neighbor: Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee

Documentary Short Film

All The Empty Rooms: Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud: Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

Children No More: “Were And Are Gone”: Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

The Devil Is Busy: Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

Perfectly A Strangeness: Alison McAlpine

Film Editing

F1: Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another: Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value: Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners: Michael P. Shawver

International Feature Film

Brazil: The Secret Agent

France: It Was Just An Accident

Norway: Sentimental Value

Spain: Sirāt

Tunisia: The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain: Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend Of Dorothy: Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen’s Period Drama: Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

The Singers: Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva: Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata

Makeup And Hairstyling

Frankenstein: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho: Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners: Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine: Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister: Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Music (Original Score)

Bugonia: Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein: Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet: Max Richter

One Battle After Another: Jonny Greenwood

Sinners: Ludwig Goransson

Music (Original Song)

Dear Me: From Diane Warren: Relentless; Music and Lyric By Diane Warren

Golden: From Kpop Demon Hunters; Music And Lyric By Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon And Teddy Park

I Lied To You: From Sinners; Music And Lyric By Raphael Saadiq And Ludwig Goransson

Sweet Dreams Of Joy: From Viva Verdi!; Music And Lyric By Nicholas Pike

Train Dreams: From Train Dreams; Music By Nick Cave And Bryce Dessner; Lyric By Nick Cave

Best Picture

Bugonia: Ed Guiney & Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Lars Knudsen, Producers

F1: Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Frankenstein: Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber, Producers

Hamnet: Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes, Producers

Marty Supreme: Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet, Producers

One Battle After Another: Adam Somner, Sara Murphy and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

The Secret Agent: Emilie Lesclaux, Producer

Sentimental Value: Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Producers

Sinners: Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian And Ryan Coogler, Producers

Train Dreams: Marissa Mcmahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer And Michael Heimler, Producers

Production Design

Frankenstein: Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Hamnet: Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

Marty Supreme: Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

One Battle After Another: Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Sinners: Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Sound

F1: Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Frankenstein: Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another: José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor

Sinners: Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor and Steve Boeddeker

Sirāt: Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas

Writing (Adapted screenplay)

Bugonia: Screenplay by Will Tracy

Frankenstein: Written For The Screen by Guillermo Del Toro

Hamnet: Screenplay by Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’farrell

One Battle After Another: Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams: Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Writing (Original screenplay)

Blue Moon: Written by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just An Accident: Written by Jafar Panahi; Script Collaborators – Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme: Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value: Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Sinners: Written by Ryan Coogler

