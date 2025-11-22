Oscars 2026: Academy announces eligible films across key categories

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the feature films eligible for consideration in the animated feature film, documentary feature film and International feature film categories for the 98th Academy Awards.
In the animated feature film category, 35 films are eligible for consideration. The documentary feature film category has a record 201 titles vying for recognition. Meanwhile, the international feature film category sees submissions from 86 countries and regions, each competing for a spot in the prestigious lineup.
Some films have not yet completed their required qualifying release. To advance in the voting process, they must meet this requirement and comply with all other rules specific to their category.
Below are the films shortlisted in some of the categories:
Preliminary voting for select categories at the 98th Academy Awards will begin on Monday, 8 December 2025 and end on Friday, 12 December 2025. The shortlists will be announced on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, followed by the official nominations announcement on Thursday, 22 January 2026.
The Oscars will be held on Sunday, 15 March 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.