Oscars 2026: Academy announces eligible films across key categories

22/11/2025
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the feature films eligible for consideration in the animated feature film, documentary feature film and International feature film categories for the 98th Academy Awards.

In the animated feature film category, 35 films are eligible for consideration. The documentary feature film category has a record 201 titles vying for recognition. Meanwhile, the international feature film category sees submissions from 86 countries and regions, each competing for a spot in the prestigious lineup.

Some films have not yet completed their required qualifying release. To advance in the voting process, they must meet this requirement and comply with all other rules specific to their category.

Below are the films shortlisted in some of the categories:

Animated Feature Films:

  • All Operators Are Currently Unavailable
  • Arco
  • The Bad Guys 2
  • Black Butterflies
  • Boys Go to Jupiter
  • Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
  • ChaO
  • Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing
  • David
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Dog Man
  • Dog of God
  • Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World
  • Elio
  • Endless Cookie
  • Fixed
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
  • In Your Dreams
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • The Legend of Hei 2
  • Light of the World
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Lost in Starlight
  • A Magnificent Life
  • Mahavatar Narsimha
  • Night of the Zoopocalypse
  • Olivia & las Nubes
  • 100 Meters
  • Out of the Nest
  • Scarlet
  • Slide
  • The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
  • Stitch Head
  • The Twits
  • Zootopia 2

International Feature Films:

  • Albania – Luna Park
  • Argentina – Belén
  • Armenia – My Armenian Phantoms
  • Australia – The Wolves Always Come at Night
  • Austria – Peacock
  • Azerbaijan – Taghiyev: Oil
  • Bangladesh – A House Named Shahana
  • Belgium – Young Mothers
  • Bhutan – I the Song
  • Bolivia – The Southern House
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina – Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny
  • Brazil – The Secret Agent
  • Bulgaria – Tarika
  • Canada – The Things You Kill
  • Chile – The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo
  • China – Dead to Rights
  • Colombia – A Poet
  • Costa Rica – The Altar Boy, the Priest and the Gardener
  • Croatia – Fiume o Morte!
  • Czech Republic – I’m Not Everything I Want to Be
  • Denmark – Mr. Nobody against Putin
  • Dominican Republic – Pepe
  • Ecuador – Chuzalongo
  • Egypt – Happy Birthday
  • Estonia – Rolling Papers
  • Finland – 100 Liters of Gold
  • France – It Was Just an Accident
  • Georgia – Panopticon
  • Germany – Sound of Falling
  • Greece – Arcadia
  • Greenland – Walls – Akinni Inuk
  • Haiti – Kidnapping Inc.
  • Hong Kong – The Last Dance
  • Hungary – Orphan
  • Iceland – The Love That Remains
  • India – Homebound
  • Indonesia – Sore: A Wife from the Future
  • Iran – Cause of Death: Unknown
  • Iraq – The President’s Cake
  • Ireland – Sanatorium
  • Israel – The Sea
  • Italy – Familia
  • Japan – Kokuho
  • Jordan – All That’s Left of You
  • Kyrgyzstan – Black Red Yellow
  • Latvia – Dog of God
  • Lebanon – A Sad and Beautiful World
  • Lithuania – The Southern Chronicles
  • Luxembourg – Breathing Underwater
  • Madagascar – Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story
  • Malaysia – Pavane for an Infant
  • Mexico – We Shall Not Be Moved
  • Mongolia – Silent City Driver
  • Montenegro – The Tower of Strength
  • Morocco – Calle Malaga
  • Nepal – Anjila
  • Netherlands – Reedland
  • North Macedonia – The Tale of Silyan
  • Norway – Sentimental Value
  • Palestine – Palestine 36
  • Panama – Beloved Tropic
  • Paraguay – Under the Flags, the Sun
  • Peru – Kinra
  • Philippines – Magellan
  • Poland – Franz
  • Portugal – Banzo
  • Romania – Traffic
  • Saudi Arabia – Hijra
  • Serbia – Sun Never Again
  • Singapore – Stranger Eyes
  • Slovakia – Father
  • Slovenia – Little Trouble Girls
  • South Africa – The Heart Is a Muscle
  • South Korea – No Other Choice
  • Spain – Sirât
  • Sweden – Eagles of the Republic
  • Switzerland – Late Shift
  • Taiwan – Left-Handed Girl
  • Tunisia – The Voice of Hind Rajab
  • Turkey – One of Those Days When Hemme Dies
  • Uganda – Kimote
  • Ukraine – 2000 Meters to Andriivka
  • United Kingdom – My Father’s Shadow
  • Uruguay – Don’t You Let Me Go
  • Venezuela – Alí Primera
  • Vietnam – Red Rain

Preliminary voting for select categories at the 98th Academy Awards will begin on Monday, 8 December 2025 and end on Friday, 12 December 2025. The shortlists will be announced on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, followed by the official nominations announcement on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, 15 March 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

