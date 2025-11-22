IICT signs MoU with an Australian university at Waves Bazaar during IFFI 2025

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deakin University, Australia, during the ongoing Waves Bazaar held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025.
Under the agreement, both institutions will collaborate on academic programs, training, and research in creative and applied technologies, including workshops and masterclasses, while promoting student and faculty mobility and working with industry to ensure real-world impact.
The MoU was signed under the Australia–India Creative Collaboration initiative in association with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).
With this MoU, both the institutes aim to advance innovation, academic excellence, and cross-disciplinary engagement in creative and technology-led education.