Unity and Epic Games to jointly bring Unity games into ‘Fortnite’

Unity and Epic Games announced they are working together to bring Unity games into Fortnite, creating more opportunity and value for players and developers. Developers will have the ability to publish Unity games into Fortnite, one of the world’s largest gaming ecosystems with more than 500 million registered accounts worldwide, and participate in the Fortnite Creator Economy.
Also announced at Unite, Unity’s Annual Developer Conference, Unity will be bringing Unreal Engine support to their cross-platform commerce platform. This will give Unreal developers more choice for managing everything from their digital catalogues and payment providers to web shops across PC, mobile, and web. Developers will be able to manage pricing, promotions, and live operations with Unreal Engine, coming early next year.
“We’re excited to partner with Epic Games to create more opportunities for game developers around the world,” said Unity president and CEO Matt Bromberg. “Choice and open systems create growth for everyone in the gaming ecosystem.”
“Just like the early days of the web, we believe that companies need to work together in order to build the open metaverse in a way that’s interoperable and fair,” said Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney. “Working alongside Unity we’re helping developers build fun games, reach bigger audiences, and find success.”
Additional details about this partnership and product timing will be shared next year.
Unite brings together over 1,500 developers for technical sessions, networking, and hands-on learning. The keynote was livestreamed at their website, with the recorded sessions available now on Unity’s YouTube channel.