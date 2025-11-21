News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Nodding Heads Games has announced Raji: Kaliyuga, the sequel to Raji: An Ancient Epic. The title was unveiled during the Xbox Showcase and will launch as a Day One Game Pass release. It will also be available as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, accessible via Xcloud, with a simultaneous release on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.
Synopsis of the game: The story follows Raji, now a seasoned warrior, and her younger brother Darsh, a dreamwalker troubled by visions of past and future. Their journey to the Eternal Summit takes them across multiple lokas (realms), where the fate of the universe rests on whether they can save it or must destroy it to end the conflict.
Set six years after the original, Raji: Kaliyuga expands the conflict beyond mortal battles to a cosmic struggle involving gods, asuras and mystical forces. The ancient warlord Mahabalasura prematurely breaks the seal of the heavens, upsetting the divine balance and plunging all realms into endless war.
The game moves from an isometric action‑adventure to a third‑person format, with a focus on delivering a high‑quality experience for players. It can be wishlisted on Steam now.