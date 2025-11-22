Animation Latest News

Asifa India announces the winners of Awards of Excellence 2025

22/11/2025
AnimationXpress Team
Dhimant Vyas winning the award

Asifa India, backed by Waves Bazaar and promoted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the Awards of Excellence 2025 on 2 November 2025 during IndiaJoy in Hyderabad. The event recognised achievements in animation, visual effects and XR, receiving nearly 1,000 entries from across the globe. A total of 26 winners were honoured across student and professional categories.

Below are few winners of Awards of Excellence 2025:

Professional Short Films

Best 2D Short Film:
Wait of Ashwathama (Kalki 2898 AD) – Suresh Eriyat

Best 3D Short Film:
Fetch – Luma Pixels Team

Best Stop Motion Short Film:
Will with Wings – Bhanu Prakash Busagari

Professional Commercials

Best 2D Commercial:
Delivery Boy – Bakarmax

Best Stop Motion Commercial:
Title Animation of feature film Sitaare Zameen Par – Dhimant Vyas

Best 3D Commercial:

  • Best Seller Seats – Bakarmax
  • Lenskart Alien Animation – The Future Animations

Student Short Films

3D Animation:
Kannagi – Rayaan Sheik

Stop Motion:
Raakshas (The Demon) – Tansheet Bhatt

2D Animation:
Maatitel – Govinda Sao
Kannimanga – Rachel Tom Antony

Student Showreels

Best Modeling:
Raj Vasave

Best Texturing:
Souhardya Chakraborty

Best Lighting:
Pranjal Chaudhary

Best Rigging:
Shreyash Ghodke

Best Animation:
Nikhil Tomar

Best Digital Painting:
Dip Santra

Best Matte Painting:
Mon Solomen

Best Motion Graphics:
Prajwal Nanote

Best Compositing:
Sahil Shaikh

Best FX:
Tirth Rathod

Student Instagram Reels

Drama:
Ansh Patel

Product Demo:
Gulab Suthar

SneekPeek:
Samarjeet Sawant

Trends:
Tanish Jamdade

Winners will gain support from mentors, opportunities to network with industry leaders, and recognition within India’s creative sector, in line with the government’s Create in India initiative. 

Asifa India will announce its call for entries in January 2026. Creators will be invited to submit their work free of charge, with the initiative aimed at encouraging participation and showcasing creativity and innovation.

