Asifa India, backed by Waves Bazaar and promoted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the Awards of Excellence 2025 on 2 November 2025 during IndiaJoy in Hyderabad. The event recognised achievements in animation, visual effects and XR, receiving nearly 1,000 entries from across the globe. A total of 26 winners were honoured across student and professional categories.
Below are few winners of Awards of Excellence 2025:
Professional Short Films
Best 2D Short Film:Wait of Ashwathama (Kalki 2898 AD) – Suresh Eriyat
Best 3D Short Film:Fetch – Luma Pixels Team
Best Stop Motion Short Film:Will with Wings – Bhanu Prakash Busagari
Professional Commercials
Best 2D Commercial:Delivery Boy – Bakarmax
Best Stop Motion Commercial:Title Animation of feature film Sitaare Zameen Par – Dhimant Vyas
Best 3D Commercial:
Student Short Films
3D Animation:Kannagi – Rayaan Sheik
Stop Motion:Raakshas (The Demon) – Tansheet Bhatt
2D Animation:Maatitel – Govinda SaoKannimanga – Rachel Tom Antony
Student Showreels
Best Modeling:Raj Vasave
Best Texturing:Souhardya Chakraborty
Best Lighting:Pranjal Chaudhary
Best Rigging:Shreyash Ghodke
Best Animation:Nikhil Tomar
Best Digital Painting:Dip Santra
Best Matte Painting:Mon Solomen
Best Motion Graphics:Prajwal Nanote
Best Compositing:Sahil Shaikh
Best FX:Tirth Rathod
Student Instagram Reels
Drama:Ansh Patel
Product Demo:Gulab Suthar
SneekPeek:Samarjeet Sawant
Trends:Tanish Jamdade
Winners will gain support from mentors, opportunities to network with industry leaders, and recognition within India’s creative sector, in line with the government’s Create in India initiative.
Asifa India will announce its call for entries in January 2026. Creators will be invited to submit their work free of charge, with the initiative aimed at encouraging participation and showcasing creativity and innovation.