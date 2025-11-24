Green Gold partners with UK studio for animated feature ‘The Assassin’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Green Gold Animation is collaborating with UK-based Red Kite Animation for an animated feature titled The Assassin. The film will feature a graphic-novel aesthetic, emotional intensity and contemporary themes.
Set in a tense near-future metropolis, The Assassin follows a young man whose life collapses after a devastating industrial accident. As powerful corporate interests tighten their hold on the city, his pursuit of justice pushes him into a dangerous transformation that blurs the lines between rebellion, survival and vengeance.
The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Martyn Pick, known for his striking visual style that blends painterly imagery, hybrid filmmaking techniques and performance-driven action. Pick is developing the screenplay with script editor Martha MacDiarmid, while Green Gold’s design teams in Hyderabad are shaping the visual identity of the film.
Green Gold announced the project at the Goa Film Festival and Co-Production Market. The project is being developed under the India – UK Audio-Visual Co-Production Treaty, with both studios participating as equal partners across financing, creative development, production and international distribution. A hybrid production pipeline that brings together guerrilla live-action, rotoscoping and high-end 2D/3D animation is being built by teams in Hyderabad and the UK. This approach supports an agile 15 to 18-month production cycle while delivering a visual style aimed at international festivals and global markets.
“The Assassin represents exactly the kind of bold, internationally resonant filmmaking that India and the UK can deliver together. This is not just a co-production. It is a shared artistic endeavour shaped by the strengths of both nations’ storytellers and creative communities,” said Red Kite Animation founder & CEO Ken Anderson.
“Green Gold has always believed that Indian animation has the depth, ambition and artistry to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best,” said Green Gold Animation founder & CEO Rajiv Chilaka. “The Assassin is a strong step in that direction. It is a bold, original film led by a singular creative vision. Working with Ken and the team at Red Kite allows us to bring two creative cultures together in a way that feels meaningful and future-focused. We are building a film with genuine global potential.”
With The Assassin, Green Gold aims to step into adult-focused animated cinema.