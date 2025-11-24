Zee Entertainment launches KidZ on Zee5 for children’s programming

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Zee Entertainment has forayed in the kids entertainment genre, by launching KidZ on its digital platform Zee5. KidZ will feature content offerings that aim to educate and entertain the young and budding viewers.
To strengthen its focus on family-oriented programming, the company has collaborated with content creators and aggregators from India and abroad to provide material designed for children that is entertaining, safe and educational. A dedicated profile on Zee5, accessible across devices, will host over 140 titles in multiple languages, with new additions scheduled each Friday. In its initial phase, KidZ will feature programmes such as Boonie Bears, Vir, Chacha Bhatija and Inspector Chingum to encourage audience engagement.
The company is drawing on its content development expertise to introduce a premium selection of original programmes from December 2025. These productions aim to combine narrative and information while featuring well‑known characters in an accessible style. The premium slate will be accompanied by a range of established intellectual properties.
Commenting on the development, Zee5 India & Global Kids Division business head Chandan Khandelwal said, “With KidZ, we aim to build a unique destination for children that extends beyond screens and creates an immersive and entertaining experience. With a gamut of fresh originals lined up for the future, we have partnered with some of the leading names in kids content to build our offerings that aim to spark curiosity and deliver joy to the young viewers. At Zee 5, our aim is to offer a safe and enriching environment for children with content that enables learning and entertainment. Going forward, we remain committed to building KidZ as a trusted and premium destination for quality children’s programming.”
As outlined in the strategic plans shared with shareholders in May 2025, the company has identified children’s entertainment as an area of untapped potential and a segment that can add value. With viewing across devices and platforms continuing to rise among younger audiences, the company is expanding its content portfolio to cater to different consumer groups and to support growth across the business.