Amazon MGM and Mattel’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ heads to cinemas

The live‑action feature Masters of the Universe, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, will be released theatrically in the United States on 5 June 2026 by Amazon MGM Studios, and internationally this June through Sony Pictures International Releasing.

Synopsis of the film: Prince Adam returns to Eternia after fifteen years, guided by the Sword of Power. He finds his homeland under the rule of Skeletor. To protect his family and restore his world, Adam joins forces with Teela and Duncan, also known as Man‑At‑Arms, and accepts his destiny as He‑Man.

The cast of the film includes Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Morena Baccarin, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Charlotte Riley, with Kristen Wiig voicing Roboto, alongside Jared Leto and Idris Elba.

The film is directed by Travis Knight, with a screenplay by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee and Dave Callaham. The story is credited to Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, Alex Litvak and Michael Finch. It is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner, Steve Tisch and DeVon Franklin, with Ynon Kreiz, Bill Bannerman and David Bloomfield serving as executive producers.