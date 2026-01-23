Tencent Esports signs 10 year partnership with Olympic Council of Asia

Tencent Esports and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have announced a comprehensive ten-year strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Tencent Esports has become the official esports technology partner of the OCA.

The long-term strategic cooperation was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the OCA executive board meeting in Bahrain in October 2025. In a significant move to institutionalise this collaboration, Tencent Esports director Yati Zhang has been appointed as the OCA esports manager.

Commenting on the partnership, OCA director Dr. Husain Al-Musallam said, “Based on the pleasant cooperation and trust built over the past decade, we have witnessed Tencent Esports’ excellence in driving industry development. This partnership is not just an upgrade in title, but a unification of responsibility. It signals that Asian esports has moved from an era of participation to one of system co-construction.”

Building on its technical deployment at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Tencent Esports is introducing the Tencent Esports Competition System (ECS). Drawing on experience from supporting several major tournaments, the system is designed to provide comprehensive technical support for future Asian Games and other large-scale events, ensuring competitions are conducted under fair and consistent standards.

Tencent Esports general manager and Tencent Games vice president Hou Miao said, “For esports to truly integrate into the global mainstream sports system, we must build a sustainable and replicable new order. I believe the future of esports will be driven by a tripartite synergy: the publisher tech ecosystem as the engine of innovation, continental and global sports organisations such as the OCA as the authoritative platform, and national and regional esports strategies as the fulcrum for implementation.”

Miao further mentioned, “Embarking on this next decade of cooperation with the OCA is about putting this model into practice, starting in Asia. We look forward to working with all partners to pave a viable and robust Asian Path for collaborative development, making it a recognised and integral part of the global sports mainstream.”

Miao, outlined the vision for this collaboration by introducing the ‘Tri-Pillar Drive’ integrated development model to guide the industry’s future.