‘The World Is Dancing’ anime set for summer 2026 release

The television anime adaptation of The World Is Dancing has been confirmed for release in Summer 2026.

A teaser visual, promotional video and details of the main staff and cast have been unveiled. The series will begin broadcasting and streaming during the summer season.

Based on Kazuto Mihara’s manga, originally serialised in Kodansha’s weekly Morning, the story explores the art of Noh. The anime is being produced by CygamesPictures, with Shochiku and CyberAgent as co-producers. An English version of the manga is available online through Kodansha, with a free preview of the first chapter.

The teaser visual, illustrated by Keigo Sasaki, depicts Oniyasha and features title calligraphy by Satoru Nemoto. The promotional video highlights the historical setting, showcasing Oniyasha’s first encounter with a transformative dance. It also confirms Yumiri Hanamori as the voice of Oniyasha.

The trailer offers a first look at the animation style, combining period detail with expressive character work. It captures both the elegance and intensity of the era, with scenes of Oniyasha training, performing and confronting the challenges of Sarugaku, the precursor to Noh theatre. The adaptation is expected to highlight themes of perseverance, creativity and the transformative power of art.

The synopsis of The World Is Dancing reads: In 1374, amid the turmoil of the Northern and Southern Courts’ long running conflict, a boy named Oniyasha is born into a family of sarugaku theater performers. He spends his days in a kind of quiet gloom, haunted by a simple but persistent question: Why do people dance? Then, one day, he witnesses a dance that he feels to be “good”, and everything begins to change. This is the story of the beautiful young boy who would one day shape the art of Noh and be remembered as Zeami.

With its blend of historical drama and artistic exploration, The World Is Dancing is positioned to appeal to audiences interested in traditional Japanese culture as well as fans of character-driven stories.