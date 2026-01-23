‘Invincible’ season four to stream on Prime Video this March, trailer out

Prime Video debuted the action-packed season four official trailer and key art for Invincible.

The critically acclaimed adult-animated superhero series will return on 18 March. From Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible season four will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The third season of Invincible is the most watched animation season of all time on Prime Video, marking the biggest returning season of all time across all adult animation originals on Prime Video. The third season of Invincible was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animated Series in 2025, as well as consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024 and 2025. The first two seasons received ‘Certified Fresh’ rankings on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series was awarded Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series in 2023. Invincible continued its critically acclaimed streak with a season three score of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Synopsis: While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever.

Invincible is based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley. The series stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. Additional cast also includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.

Invincible is produced by Skybound Animation Studio. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.