IIT Delhi’s FITT announces WaveX accelerator programme by I&B Ministry

WaveX, the government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) startup initiative announced its accelerator programme today with FITT, IIT Delhi, alongside partners like T-Hub Hyderabad, IICT Mumbai, FTII Pune, SRFTI Kolkata, and multiple IIMCs during a prominent book launch and WaveX Startup Mixer hosted at and organised by FITT, IIT Delhi. The announcement spotlights WaveX’s commitment to accelerating innovation in media, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, communication, and emerging technologies through a nationwide incubation network spanning IITs, innovation hubs, and leading incubators.

The event, attended by students from across institutes, startups, and investors, celebrated the launch of The Groundbreaker by entrepreneur Kanwal Rekhi, seamlessly blending with the WaveX Accelerator announcement and Startup Mixer for ecosystem leaders. Highlights included a welcome address by IIT Delhi director Prof. Rangan Banerjee; felicitations and opening remarks from Banerjee; IIT Delhi FITT managing director Dr. Nikhil Agarwal and Rekhi. Rekhi also spoke on entrepreneurial leadership within the WaveX framework.

Further sessions featured WaveX Accelerator updates, Q&A, book signing, and high-tea networking, equipping startups with insights on incubation, IIT labs access, mentorship, IP support, and investor linkages via the FITT partnership.

“WaveX Accelerator’s announcement marks a pivotal expansion of our nine-centre network with partners like FITT IIT Delhi and T-Hub, delivering policy-backed funding, national visibility, hackathons, and investor exposure to propel AVGC-XR and media-tech startups towards global scale,” said I&B Ministry WaveX chief executive officer Ashutosh Mohle.

“Hosting this WaveX announcement at FITT underscores our MoU role in operationalising incubation centres, providing IIT research labs, faculty mentorship, IP commercialisation, and multi-IIT coordination for startups innovating in broadcasting, immersive tech, and digital content while prioritising protection of creative IP as a cornerstone for sustainable innovation in India’s media ecosystem,” said Agarwal.

Stemming from the recent MoU between FITT and WaveX, WaveX supplies funding, policy, and outreach; FITT delivers operational execution, industry and research collaborations, labs, and events for startups in animation, gaming, XR, AI content, and digital platforms.

The announcement positions WaveX Accelerator as a pivotal force in India’s media- entertainment tech surge, fostering scalable startups with holistic support.