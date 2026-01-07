WaveX and IIT Delhi’s FITT sign MoU on media and tech incubation

WaveX, the government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) initiative has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi to collaborate on innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship in media, entertainment, broadcasting and communication technologies.

The MoU was signed by the teams of WaveX, and FITT, in the presence of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting secretary Sanjay Jaju in the Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

WaveX, under the I&B Ministry, will provide financial support, policy guidance and national visibility for the programme. The collaboration is intended to develop a media and entertainment technology ecosystem by supporting startups with funding, mentorship, access to infrastructure, industry partnerships and opportunities to engage with investors and international markets.

Jaju said, “WaveX is envisioned as a national catalyst for innovation in media and entertainment technologies. WaveX will accelerate startups driving core technological disruption in the media industry, as well as innovators building new applications on existing technology platforms. WaveX aims to catalyse the wider ecosystem and establish world-class incubation facilities for M&E startups.”

IIT Delhi, FITT managing director Dr Nikhil Agarwal, who signed the MoU on behalf of FITT shared, “This partnership with WaveX reflects FITT’s commitment to enabling technology-driven entrepreneurship in emerging and creative technology sectors. By combining policy support, academic excellence, and industry engagement, we aim to create a strong national incubation platform that supports startups working at the intersection of media, technology, and innovation.”

Under this collaboration, the FITT, IIT Delhi will support the implementation and expansion of the WaveX programme, a national initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship through the establishment and strengthening of incubation centres across India. FITT will provide guidance on incubator setup, facilitate links with other IITs and innovation hubs, and offer access to technical expertise, research facilities, mentorship and intellectual property support, as well as capacity‑building initiatives for startups and incubation managers.