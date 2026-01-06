Asus ROG presents gaming innovations, marks 20 years of gaming excellence at CES 2026

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced its Dare to Innovate virtual event at CES 2026, unveiling the next chapter of its vision for gaming performance, design, and culture.

The showcase celebrates 20 years of fearless innovation, highlighting breakthrough technologies that empower gamers and creators, while reinforcing ROG’s commitment to redefining gameplay, creation, and competitive performance worldwide. A wide range of next-generation technologies across ROG’s gaming ecosystem is on display, including laptops, desktops, motherboards, and peripherals, all engineered with world-first features and advanced capabilities that elevate performance and immersion.

On this 20-year milestone, ROG reflects on a legacy defined by bold concepts, pioneering engineering, and an unwavering dedication to its global community. From the groundbreaking Crosshair motherboard in 2006 to today’s cutting-edge gaming platforms, every milestone embodies the spirit of For Those Who Dare, a commitment to challenging conventions and redefining what gaming hardware can achieve.

Continuing this legacy, the ROG Lab embodies the heart of ROG’s experimental spirit, transforming ideas into tangible breakthroughs. This year’s showcase unveiled engineering advancements from the Lab, combining performance, thermal mastery, and user-focused design to elevate how gamers play, create, and connect.

ROG also extends its influence beyond technology into culture through global co-branding partnerships that merge gaming with music, fashion, art, and entertainment. Collaborations with creators and iconic franchises, including Kojima Productions, empower players to co-create within a growing, cross-domain ecosystem, reinforcing ROG’s role in shaping gaming identity and community worldwide.

ROG remains committed to pioneering the future of gaming, transforming daring visions into experiences that inspire every player to push beyond boundaries. Attendees at CES 2026 in Las Vegas can explore the latest ROG creations firsthand at The Venetian Expo, Level 3, San Polo #3403, from 5-8 January 2026.

Designed for those who need performance on the go, the Zephyrus line-up delivers all-day power and stunning visuals in a sleek, ultraportable chassis. With smart AI features and efficient cooling, it keeps creators and gamers productive and immersed wherever they are.

ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16

This generation’s ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405/GA403) and ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606) redefine what compact performance can deliver, featuring next-gen processing power and a new HDR-class display that delivers higher brightness and visual depth for gamers who want more capabilities in the same sleek footprint.

The Zephyrus G14 (GU405) and G16 (GU606) feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, delivering flexible performance and up to 50 TOPS of NPU power for local AI tasks and in-game AI workflows. The G14 GU405 supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, and the G16 GU606 up to GeForce RTX 5090, with NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, DLSS 4, and Frame Generation. Max GPU TGP has been increased by up to 23 per cent in manual mode, from 120W to 130W on the G14 and 130W to 160W on the G16. The G14 (GA403) is also available with a next-gen AMD Ryzen AI processor, offering Copilot+ certification and local AI execution.

With 50 Tops of NPU performance and Copilot+, these laptops bring AI-powered acceleration directly to the device for gaming, creating, and multitasking, without relying on the cloud. ROG Intelligent Cooling keeps both models quiet and efficient under load, with a redesigned bottom panel, optimised exhaust vents, and liquid metal on the CPU.

In terms of display, they now feature a new 1100-nit Nebula HDR display with Nebula HDR engine tuning, delivering richer highlights, deeper contrast, and more lifelike HDR visuals, while providing 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and Delta E < 1 color accuracy for cinema-grade quality. Extended battery life ensures productivity throughout the day. The laptop also adds a full-size SD card reader for easy media transfer. Powerful as it is, the G14 features a CNC-milled aluminum chassis with a redesigned Slash lighting and glass-mirror finish, combining performance, portability, and style.

ROG Zephyrus Duo

The dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651) takes versatility to the next level. Its dual 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens run at 120Hz with a 0.2ms response time, providing smooth, tear-free visuals while supporting multitasking for gaming, streaming, or creative workflows, and the main panel supports NVIDIA G-SYNC. Powered by the latest Intel processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, it handles demanding games, content creation, and AI workloads with ease. ROG Zephyrus Duo enables five operating modes to suit any scenario, while ROG Intelligent Cooling- featuring a vapour chamber, dual fans, and a dedicated graphite sheet, all combine together to provide the best possible performance, providing ultimate flexibility for work, play, and creation.

ROG x Kojima Productions: a visionary gaming collaboration

ROG has partnered with Kojima Productions to merge high-performance gaming technology with visionary storytelling and artistry. The collaboration celebrates creativity, exploration, and immersive experiences, bringing gamers, creators, and dreamers a collection of devices and peripherals that are as functional as they are collectible.

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP stands at the center of this collaboration, merging two decades of ROG’s gaming innovation with Kojima Productions’ visionary storytelling. Designed to reflect and reimagine the studio’s core values, the device draws deep inspiration from its iconic mascot, Ludens. It is a flexible two-in-one powerhouse that transforms into a gaming console, a creator tablet, a workstation, or an ultraportable laptop. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S graphics and a 50 TOPS NPU, it delivers desktop-class performance and on-device AI acceleration in a tablet-sized form factor. Its 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula HDR touchscreen with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut offers cinematic visuals and ultra-responsive motion, while the detachable keyboard and slim chassis make play and creation possible anywhere. Designed by Yoji Shinkawa, the chassis blends art and engineering into a collectible piece, enhanced with exclusive Kojima Productions packaging, custom Armoury Crate themes, and Ludens-inspired wallpapers.

Complementing the Flow Z13-KJP are specially crafted peripherals. The ROG Delta II-KJP headset delivers lifelike audio with 50mm titanium-plated drivers, clear communication with a 10mm super-wideband microphone, DualFlow Audio for seamless dual-device connectivity, ROG SpeedNova wireless technology and up to 100 hours of battery life. The ROG Keris II Origin-KJP mouse offers lightweight 63-gram ergonomics, three-zone RGB lighting, a 42,000dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, and SpeedNova wireless technology for precise, lag-free gameplay. Finally, the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse pad, featuring a hand-drawn Ludens motif by Yoji Shinkawa, combines collector-worthy design with water-, oil-, and dust-repellent durability.

Together, the Flow Z13-KJP and Kojima Productions peripherals deliver a fully integrated gaming ecosystem that merges performance, creativity, and artistry- turning every gaming session into an immersive, co-creative experience.

ROG CES KV

ROG G1000: a gaming desktop with holographic innovation

The ROG G1000 redefines what a gaming desktop can be, combining extreme performance with show-stopping innovation. At its core, the built-in AniMe Holo fan is the world’s first holographic fan system in a prebuilt gaming PC that can project customizable holographic visuals, transforming the environment into a medium of personal expression. The AniMe Holo module is housed in an independent chamber that incorporates the hinge-door design, ensuring airflow does not interfere with the main components’ thermal path and helping reduce overall system noise by limiting vibration from the Holo system.

The ROG Thermal Atrium, dedicated for CPU cooling, channels fresh air through a 420 mm AIO liquid cooler with three fans and isolated airflow paths, ensuring critical components remain cool and stable during extended gaming sessions. Equipped with ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 / 5080, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, or AMD Radeon 9070XT GPUs, up to 128GB DDR5 memory, and up to a 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the G1000 is tuned and ready for peak performance from day one. The 104L ATX ultra tower chassis enhances airflow, accommodates larger cooling hardware, and supports easy maintenance, while the fan key provides instant one-touch thermal boost. Customisation is extensive with Armoury Crate and Aura Sync, letting users control RGB lighting across GPU, cooling fans, water-cooling blocks, and the AniMe Holo, delivering a system that is as visually striking as it is powerful. With every unit validated for stability and backed by comprehensive ROG service, the G1000 gives gamers and creators the confidence to push limits without compromise.

Power, performance, and AI-ready innovation with ROG motherboards

Engineered for high performance and intelligent control, ROG motherboards deliver robust power, advanced cooling, and AI-enhanced features. Each board is designed to provide stability, flexibility, and customisation, giving enthusiasts and creators the tools they need to push their systems further.

ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial

Flagship performance meets AI optimisation in the ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial, engineered for extreme performance and next-generation overclocking. With 24+2+2 power stages, Dynamic OC Switcher, and Core Flex, it delivers stable, efficient power. DDR5 memory enhanced by AEMP and NitroPath DRAM Technology ensures peak speed and reliability. Seven M.2 slots, including dual PCIe 5.0 onboard, an additional two PCIe 5.0 via Hyper M.2, and two PCIe 4.0 via Q-DIMM.2, offer expansive high-speed storage. Dual USB4 ports, dual USB 20Gbps Type-C front connector and one of which featuring Quick Charge 4+ (up to 60W), twelve USB 10Gbps ports, and dual Realtek 10G Ethernet cover all connectivity needs. ASUS-exclusive AI features, such as AI Cache Boost, ASUS AI Advisor, and AI Overclocking, streamline setup and maximise performance, while the full-colour 5-inch LCD simplifies system monitoring. PCIe Slot Q-Release Switch, AIO Q-Connector, and SafeSlots further ensure an effortless installation experience.

The ROG Crosshair X870E Glacial has received a CES 2026 Innovation award in the computer hardware and components category.

ROG Crosshair X870E Dark Hero

Engineered for stealth and uncompromising power, the ROG Crosshair X870E Dark Hero balances advanced thermal management with a refined design. Two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots and three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots provide versatile storage options, while WiFi 7, dual USB4 ports, and front-panel USB Type-C connectors ensure fast, reliable connectivity. AI Cache Boost, ASUS AI Advisor, and AI Overclocking streamline performance, complemented by Polymo Lighting II and Aura Sync RGB for full system customisation.

The ROG Strix Neo series motherboards deliver high performance, intelligent AI-driven optimisation, and advanced connectivity for both high-end and mainstream AMD builds. The ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi7 Neo offers top-tier performance, while the ROG Strix X870E-A Gaming WiFi7 Neo combines strong performance with a sleek design. For reliable, efficient, and easy-to-build systems, the ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi7 Neo and ROG Strix B850-A Gaming WiFi7 Neo provide a balanced solution for mainstream users.

ROG AIO Coolers -advanced cooling technology for peak performance

ROG AIO coolers deliver exceptional performance and striking design for PC builders seeking efficient, quiet, and customisable cooling solutions. With high-performance pumps and advanced fan designs, they combine powerful thermal management with eye-catching ARGB lighting for the ultimate build experience.

ROG Strix SLC/LC IV series

The ROG Strix SLC/LC IV series delivers unmatched cooling performance, innovative engineering, and striking visual customisation for PC builders. It features a high-performance pump that provides powerful airflow at low noise, enhanced by an integrated triple-fan design featuring Aura Fan Edge lighting, which further elevates the overall visual experience capable of showing real-time system stats, animations, or custom contents, seamlessly managed through ASUS InfoHub software. The revolutionary AIO Q-Connector simplifies installation by transmitting all pump, fan and ARGB signals through a row of metal contacts, eliminating cable clutter and enhancing minimalist aesthetics. Available in short-tube and standard-tube versions, in black or white, with ARGB options, the Strix SLC/LC IV series combines powerful, quiet cooling with immersive visuals and effortless customisation for a truly premium PC build.

ROG Ryuo IV 360 ARGB

The ROG Ryuo IV 360 ARGB sets a new standard for PC cooling and visual innovation. Its movable curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display delivers immersive 3D-effect visuals and fully customisable system information, bringing a new level of personalisation setup. Powered by the Asetek Emma Gen 8 V2 pump, it ensures robust cooling performance with higher flow and lower impedance, keeping CPU temperatures low for sustained high performance. Pre-mounted daisy-chained ARGB fans provide high airflow and static pressure with minimal noise, while front and side lighting enhances the aesthetic appeal. The cooler is available in both black and white colour options, and also offers a short-tube variant for a better visual experience. Complemented by ASUS InfoHub software, users can easily monitor hardware and manage display content, making the Ryuo IV 360 ARGB the ultimate fusion of style, performance, and customisation.

ROG displays- the global leader for OLED monitors

ROG announced a new stunning array of displays to redefine the visual immersion and gaming experience. ROG continues to lead globally, holding the number one position in OLED monitors and remaining the top choice for gamers. At CES, ROG introduces its latest innovations, including next-generation RGB OLED monitors and new ROG AR glasses, setting a new benchmark for immersive gaming.

ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM & PG34WCDN: redefining gaming visuals with new RGB Stripe Pixel tech

ROG continues to push OLED gaming forward with its latest QD-OLED and Tandem RGB OLED innovations, designed for players who demand uncompromising speed, clarity, and colour. Headlining the lineup is the 34-inch ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN, which combines ultrawide immersion with lightning-fast refresh rates, ultra-low response times, and enhanced durability and contrast via ROG BlackShield Film technology. Complementing these is the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM, a next- generation Tandem RGB Stripe OLED monitor that delivers richer colour volume and extreme flexibility with dual-mode 4K 240 Hz and FHD 480Hz gameplay. Together, these displays set a new benchmark for competitive and cinematic gaming experiences.

Tandem RGB OLED solution: ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM

The ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM features a 26.5-inch 4K Tandem RGB OLED panel with dual modes of 4K@240Hz or FHD@480Hz and a blazing 0.03ms response time. This cutting-edge panel technology removes the white subpixel from standard WOLED panels and uses pure RGB Stripe Pixel technology to deliver up to 27 per cent larger colour volume, especially at high luminance levels, giving gamers richer, more vibrant colours. RGB stripe pixel OLED technology guarantees sharp text edges and high-fidelity color reproduction, 99 per cent DCI-P3 gamut, true 10-bit color, Delta E < 2., and Dolby Vision support Extensive connectivity options include DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with full 80Gbps bandwidth , HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W Power Delivery. It also comes with a new transparent back design, adding a modern touch to its high-performance build.

RGB QD-OLED solution: ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN

The ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN expands experiences with a 34-inch WQHD (3440×1440) QD-OLED curved panel at 1800R, featuring a semi-glossy surface, 360Hz refresh rate, and an ultrafast 0.03ms GTG response time. It also employs the world’s first RGB stripe OLED technology ensuring precise colours and sharp visuals across all content. The ROG BlackShield film increases the panel’s hardness for 2.5-times better scratch resistance versus previous QD-OLED panels, so users don’t have to worry about scratching the display during cleaning. Plus, the film boosts perceived black levels by up to 40 per cent, delivering deeper black hues and exceptional contrast, even in bright environments.

Additionally, it offers VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 99 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, 10-bit colour, and Delta E < 2 Connectivity includes DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with full 80Gbps bandwidth, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W Power Delivery. Monitors across the entire ROG OLED lineup include OLED Care Pro with the Neo Proximity Sensor safeguards the display, while ROG Gaming AI technologies like Dynamic Shadow Boost and Dynamic Crosshair further elevate in-game visuals for an immersive, responsive gaming experience.

ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses: super-size your victory

The ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses bring gaming into a whole new dimension with the world’s first 240Hz micro-OLED FHD AR glasses[i] with ROG Control Dock. ROG has partnered with XREAL, a leader in AR glasses technology, to lead the next evolution of spatial gaming displays by combining cutting-edge engineering with ROG DNA.

The ROG XREAL R1 integrates seamlessly into the ROG ecosystem, offering extensive multidevice connectivity via the ROG Control Dock. including PC, console, and connects to ROG Ally for zero-setup, giant-screen experiences. The 1920 x 1080 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-low 3ms motion- to-photon latency deliver immersive visuals. The user can enjoy a 171-inch virtual screen at four meters with up to 57 degree wider field of view, while multiple aspect ratio options create an expansive, immersive gaming experience. All rendering and tracking are handled by the glasses, enabling native 3DoF Anchor mode that pins the screen alignment around the user with no input needed from a PC.

Electrochromic lens technology enables the ROG XREAL R1 to automatically adjust lens transparency to adapt to different lighting conditions, while Sound by Bose provides deep immersion with precision- tuned spatial sound that creates a rich three-dimensional soundstage for incredible spatial awareness that helps players react faster to in-game events. The DisplayWidget Center software ensures intuitive control, making the ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses a fully integrated, ergonomic solution for immersive gaming.

ROG Kithara and ROG Cetra Open Wireless: next-level gaming audio

ROG brings gamers a new dimension of audio with high-performance gaming headsets and open-ear earbuds designed for precision, clarity, and comfort. These gaming audio solutions deliver immersive sound, low-latency performance, and ergonomic designs tailored for long sessions and competitive play.

ROG Kithara

ROG Kithara is ROG’s flagship planar magnetic gaming headset, developed with HIFIMAN to bring audiophile-grade sound to gaming. Its ROG-tuned 100mm HIFIMAN planar magnetic drivers provide audiophile-grade fidelity across an ultra-wide frequency range with vivid detail and exceptionally low distortion, a wide 8Hz–55kHz frequency range, and the open-back design creates expansive soundstage that enhances spatial awareness for detecting subtle in-game cues like footsteps or distant gunfire. A full-band MEMS boom microphone ensures accurate voice pickup with a wide 20Hz – 20kHz response and minimal distortion, while the dual 3.5mm input prevents crosstalk for uninterrupted communication. ROG Kithara offers unmatched versatile connectivity across PCs, consoles, DACs, and amplifiers by featuring a three-in-one cable with swappable 4.4mm balanced, 3.5mm, and 6.3mm single-ended plugs for high-fidelity playback. Plus, A USB-C adapter is also included for extended use with portable devices, such as laptops and mobile devices.

ROG Cetra Open Wireless

The ROG Cetra Open Wireless gaming earbuds deliver immersive open-ear audio while keeping users aware of their surroundings, ideal for gaming, work, or outdoor activities. Dual-mode connectivity supports Bluetooth and ultra-low-latency 2.4GHz ROG SpeedNova, with USB-C one-way passthrough charging for uninterrupted use. Equipped with 14.2mm Diamond-Like Carbon-coated drivers, these earbuds deliver a faster, clearer response with minimal distortion. Plus, on-board audio modes, Phantom Bass and Immersion Mode, ensure an immersive, unmatched listening experience anywhere, anytime. The ROG Cetra Open Wireless also features ergonomic soft ear hooks, a reflective detachable neck strap, and IPX5 splash-proof water resistance, enhancing usability and making them a versatile and comfortable companion for long gaming sessions or daily life.

ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE — speed and control in every keystroke

The ROG Falchion Ace 75 HE keyboard combines speed, accuracy, and advanced control to elevate both gaming and typing experiences. It features a spacious 75 per cent layout with hot-swappable ROG HFX V2/ V2X magnetic switches, offering adjustable 0.1–3.5 mm actuation point with precise 0.01 mm fine tuning. The new ROG Hall Sensor ensures exceptional precision while reducing interference. With an 8000 Hz polling rate, every keystroke registers in just 0.125 ms, up to 8 times faster than competitor devices.

An onboard adjustment wheel allows fine-tuning of actuation and Rapid Trigger sensitivity, while the interactive touch panel provides convenient control for media and system settings. Six-layer dampening improves keystroke acoustics, and durable ROG Doubleshot PBT keycaps with a protective carry case make the keyboard travel-ready.

ROG Cronox- precision engineering meets striking style

The ROG Cronox is a panoramic full-tower case that supports BTF and combines bold design with intelligent engineering to elevate any PC build. Its sweeping curved tempered-glass panel and brushed aluminum frame create a stunning showcase for components, while subtle ROG lighting adds depth, shadows, and layers of visual intensity. The patented rotatable side fan bracket redefines airflow management, giving builders precise thermal control while integrating fans seamlessly into the case’s striking aesthetic. Adding next-level functionality, the 9.2-inch LCD case screen module with a 60Hz refresh rate rotates on its hinge to display system stats, notifications, or custom visuals, paired with a patented tool-free graphics card slot clamp for effortless installation. With support for graphics cards up to 400mm, dual 360mm radiators, and up to 14 120mm fans, the Cronox delivers flexible, high- performance cooling while transforming any build into a masterpiece of style and precision.

ROG Eurux GR120 ARGB- powerful cooling, vibrant lighting

The ROG Eurux GR120 ARGB case fans deliver premium cooling performance and striking aesthetics for PC builders. Crafted with liquid-crystal-polymer (LCP) blades, each fan provides high-speed, precise airflow with speeds up to 2600rpm, 4.6mmH₂O static pressure, 91cfm airflow, and whisper-quiet operation at just 33dB(A). Patented daisy-chain connectors simplify installation, making it easy to build clean, organised systems, while the bundled fan controller (included in the 3-pack) supports up to 14 fans, enabling centralised control of both cooling and lighting. Each fan features three independently ARGB zones, allowing users to create vibrant, personalised effects and themes in Armoury Crate with 10 default presets or fully custom setups. The ROG Eurux GR120 ARGB fans combine superior performance, flexible control, and eye-catching lighting to elevate any PC build.