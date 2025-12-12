Asus India launches country’s first ROG Labs store in Bengaluru

Strengthening its commitment to extend premium retail experiences to India’s growing gaming community, Asus announced the launch of its first ever India’s ROG Labs store in Bengaluru.

Spread across two expansive floors, ROG Labs, located at 27th Cross Road, Jayanagar reimagines premium retail solutions marking a significant milestone in the brand’s retail strategy, bringing product innovation, experiential zones, and dedicated service support together in one integrated space. The store also houses the Asus select store, Asus India’s official destination for certified refurbished products offering a wide range of consumer laptops, gaming PCs, creator series devices, and desktops.

ROG Labs is designed as an immersive, next-generation gaming store experience for the customers. The ground floor of ROG Labs houses the full range of ROG’s high-performance gaming devices including laptops, desktops, monitors, and peripherals. From products to experience, the store features interactive showcases, hands-on demo areas, and a dedicated free-to-play gaming zone, also known as the ROGVerse, where visitors can experience top-tier AAA titles on the latest ROG hardware by pre-booking a gaming slot online. The space is crafted to offer gamers and consumers an intuitive, experiential purchase journey backed by personalised recommendations and expert consultations available on-site.

The first floor of the store is dedicated entirely to service excellence, offering an end-to-end support ecosystem for users. Equipped with an ESD-compliant repair area, onsite service capabilities, and certified engineers, this level reinforces the brand’s emphasis on reliability, quick resolution, and transparent assistance. The fully equipped service floor ensures that consumers can access immediate diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance under one roof, completing the ecosystem that begins with hands-on experience and extends beyond purchase.

“The ROG Labs concept represents our long-standing focus on innovation, and our deep understanding of what gamers truly seek today, a place that is not just for product discovery, but for experience, engagement and support. With Bengaluru being one of India’s most vibrant gaming hubs, introducing the first ROG Labs here was a strategic step as well. This new format allows us to bring the entire gaming ecosystem, devices, gameplay, and service, under one umbrella,” said Asus India consumer and gaming PC system business group vice president Arnold Su.

The launch of the first ROG Labs store builds on Asus’ expanding presence in India’s retail market. The company currently operates 320+ exclusive Asus stores, including 20 dedicated ROG outlets, alongside a robust network of 5,000+ multi-brand retail partners spread across 624 districts. Over the years, Asus has steadily invested in experiential formats, high-service capability stores, and interactive zones, catering to both seasoned gamers and first-time buyers. With ROG Labs, the brand strengthens its vision of delivering cutting-edge technology supported by equally strong, experience-driven touchpoints.

Asus products remain widely available through exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand retailers, premium kiosks, authorised dealer stores, the Asus e-shop, and leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.