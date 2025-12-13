Wizards of the Coast and Invoke Studios to bring fantastical action-adventure game ‘Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons’

A subsidiary of Hasbro, Wizards of the Coast announced an original third person single-player action-adventure game Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons.

Warlock is set in a dark fantasy open world inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. Developed by Invoke Studios, the game places players in the role of Kaatri, a veteran warrior who makes a pact to wield otherworldly magic against dark powers. The role of Kaatri features full performance capture by the award-winning Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer). The game is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

Warlock empowers players to use magic to overcome a wide range of challenges. In exploration, every spell is a key unlocking new paths and possibilities in a beautiful yet unsettling world. When facing enemies, magic and melee combine for a combat experience that is both tactical and visceral.

“Working with our colleagues at Wizards of the Coast on a brand as rich as D&D has given the team the creative freedom and support to build a new ambitious open-world experience for players. We’re excited to finally announce Warlock and looking forward to sharing gameplay details in the future,” said Invoke general manager Dominic Guay.

“Warlock wield powerful, otherworldly magic, but it always comes at a cost,” said Wizards of the Coast president John Hight. “Invoke has crafted a world that captures the dangerous wonder at the heart of Dungeons & Dragons where players can push the limits of Kaatri’s magic and discover what lies beyond.”

Additional details, including the gameplay debut, will be revealed in summer 2026, with a planned launch in 2027. Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons reinforces Wizards of the Coast’s commitment to worldbuilding and broadens their roster for upcoming AAA games, both original IP and based on established worlds.