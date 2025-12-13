‘Devil May Cry’ returns to Netflix in May 2026

The second season of Devil May Cry, the anime series based on the video game, will be released on Netflix on 12 May 2026. Netflix announced the premiere date along with the first image from the new season on X.

This animated adaptation of the Capcom game, developed under Adi Shankar, follows the efforts of forces seeking to open a portal between the human and demon realms. At the centre of these events is Dante, an orphaned demon‑hunter‑for‑hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds rests on him. In the second season a conflict between worlds begins as Dante confronts the only opponent who matches his abilities: his estranged twin brother Vergil.

The voice cast is led by Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Scout Taylor‑Compton as Lady.

The series is directed by Shankar (Castelvania, Castelvania: Nocturne) and is animated by Studio Mir (X-Men ’97, Dota: Dragon’s Blood) in Korea.