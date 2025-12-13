US‑based Angel Studios has released the trailer for Animal Farm, the animated drama feature directed by Andy Serkis (A Christmas Carol), on YouTube. The film is adapted from George Orwell’s 1945 novella of the same name. The film premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on 9 June 2025.

This is the third adaptation of the novella, following the 1954 animated film and the 1999 live‑action version, and features an alternative storyline that introduces new characters, including a piglet named Lucky.

Synopsis of the film: Animal Farm follows a group of animals who overthrow their human owners and attempt to run the farm themselves. As power shifts among the animals, the original ideals of the rebellion begin to erode, and a new hierarchy takes shape, reflecting the very system they sought to escape.

The film’s voice cast includes Seth Rogen, Gaten Matarazzo, Steve Buscemi, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Kieran Culkin, Woody Harrelson, Jim Parsons, Serkis, Kathleen Turner and Iman Vellani.

Animal Farm is produced by Adam Nagle and Dave Rosenbaum for Aniventure, and by Jonathan Cavendish for Imaginarium Productions. The film’s animation has been delivered by Cinesite. Animal Farm is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 1 May 2026.