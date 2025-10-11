Asus India ROG announces new handhelds

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Asus India Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the arrival of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Z2 series processors, the new handhelds deliver console grade performance in a compact ergonomic design enabling gamers to play all their games, anywhere.
Commenting on the new range of gaming lineups, Asus India consumer and gaming PC vice president Arnold Su stated, “With the ROG Xbox Ally series, we’re bringing the power of next-generation computing and AI acceleration into the hands of gamers.”
Designed with Xbox, the new products will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,990 and Rs 1,14,990 respectively. Pre-orders are now available across platforms, starting from 7 October 2 pm to 16 October late evening. Customers can pre-order from any of the following platforms: Asus & ROG exclusive stores, Asus Eshop, Amazon, Vijay Sales and authorised Asus partners. Both devices will be available on shelves starting 16 October 2025, late evening.
Gamers pre-ordering the ROG Xbox Ally or Ally X can redeem limited-time rewards:Rs 499 for ROG Ally XRs 1499 for ROG Ally