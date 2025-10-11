Toonz announces content lineup for Mipcom

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Toonz Media Group has announced its content lineup for Mipcom. Its new development slate for 2025 features a mix of originals and literary adaptations for diverse global audiences.
Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar said, “Our focus is on creating meaningful global partnerships. We are exploring new co-productions, licensing opportunities, and collaborations that amplify creativity while harnessing the best of technology and storytelling craft.”
Apart from this, Toonz’s international distribution catalogue is headlined by Witch Detectives, CID Squad, Hangry Petz, Misfit Manor, and Zoonicorn.
The Toonz delegation at Mipcom 2025 will be led by Jayakumar, alongside media sales director Bernhard Stephan, development vice president Suriya Thomas and digital media networks & distribution director Anish Narayanakutty.