Toonz announces content lineup for Mipcom

11/10/2025
AnimationXpress Team
Issa’s Edible Adventures

Toonz Media Group has announced its content lineup for Mipcom. Its new development slate for 2025 features a mix of originals and literary adaptations for diverse global audiences.

  • Issa’s Edible Adventures: A delightful journey through world cultures, flavours, and friendships, seen through the eyes of young Issa as she discovers how food connects people everywhere.
  • Adventures of Rusty: An animated reimagining of Ruskin Bond’s timeless tales that celebrate the innocence of childhood and the wonder of everyday life.
  • Paddy Paws: A fun-filled comedy series that brings heart and humour to the misadventures of a mischievous kitten.
  • Little Spark: A story of courage, kindness, and imagination that lights up the screen for preschoolers.

Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar said, “Our focus is on creating meaningful global partnerships. We are exploring new co-productions, licensing opportunities, and collaborations that amplify creativity while harnessing the best of technology and storytelling craft.”

Apart from this, Toonz’s international distribution catalogue is headlined by Witch Detectives, CID Squad, Hangry Petz, Misfit Manor, and Zoonicorn.

The Toonz delegation at Mipcom 2025 will be led by Jayakumar, alongside media sales director Bernhard Stephan, development vice president Suriya Thomas and digital media networks & distribution director Anish Narayanakutty.

