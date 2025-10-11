IGPDA to Host GamingCon Bharat 2025 in Mumbai

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) has announced the GamingCon Bharat 2025, to be held at the Nesco Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai between 29 and 30 November 2025.
The gaming conference will feature two distinct areas for gamers and the industry. The two-day event will bring together gamers, developers, publishers, investors, policymakers, and global industry leaders.
Along with GamingCon Bharat 2025’s consumer focus is the IGPDA India Gaming Conference which is India’s gaming business summit, with sessions on building global IPs, AI, policy, cloud gaming, and the future of interactive entertainment. Following the introduction of India’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, the conference will host policymakers, senior government officials, and politicians to engage directly with the industry.
