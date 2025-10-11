AM IGPDA to Host GamingCon Bharat 2025 in Mumbai -
IGPDA to Host GamingCon Bharat 2025 in Mumbai

11/10/2025
AnimationXpress Team

The Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) has announced the GamingCon Bharat 2025, to be held at the Nesco Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai between 29 and 30 November 2025.

The gaming conference will feature two distinct areas for gamers and the industry. The two-day event will bring together gamers, developers, publishers, investors, policymakers, and global industry leaders.

Consumers can check out: 

  • Developer showcase: A spotlight on Indian studios and original IPs such as Mukti, Age of Bhaarat, Unleash the Avatar, World Cricket Championship, WWE Mayhem, Ludo King, and more. 
  • Esports showdowns: Featuring Made-in-India games such as FAU-G: Domination and Indus Battle Royale, alongside BGMI, Valorant, and other top competitive titles, across live stages. 
  • Cosplay grand finale: A vibrant cosplay competition, judged by leading cosplayers and creators. 
  • Massive expo zone: 100 plus gaming, tech, and lifestyle brands showcasing hardware, software, and experiences.
  • Eight fan zones and stages: Non-stop action with tournaments, launches, panels, and meet-and-greets.

Along with GamingCon Bharat 2025’s consumer focus is the IGPDA India Gaming Conference which is India’s gaming business summit, with sessions on building global IPs, AI, policy, cloud gaming, and the future of interactive entertainment. Following the introduction of India’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, the conference will host policymakers, senior government officials, and politicians to engage directly with the industry. 

The event will feature: 

  • Fireside chats with CEOs of major gaming studios and publishers 
  • Global thought leaders and investors sharing insights on the future of gaming 
  • Panels with senior game development talent to inspire the next generation 
  • Appearances by celebrities and esports icons to celebrate gaming culture 
