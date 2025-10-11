Indian epic ‘Mahabharata’ reimagined using AI

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Collective Media Network has announced Mahabharat, an AI-led reimagination of the Indian epic of the same name. The series will have its exclusive digital premiere on Waves OTT on 25 October 2025, followed by its telecast on Indian public broadcaster Doordarshan every Sunday at 11 am starting 2 November 2025. The series will be simultaneously available for digital audiences across India and worldwide via the OTT platform.
Speaking about this collaboration, Collective Artists Network founder and group CEO Vijay Subramaniam said, “Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharata on television every Sunday, it was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today’s generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us but told through the possibilities of today’s technology. This is about bhakti and pragati walking together to create something that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking.”
Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan’s parent organisation) CEO Gaurav Dwivedi added, “Prasar Bharati has always brought stories of national and cultural significance to every Indian home. The re-telecast of the original Mahabharat during the lockdown reminded us how deeply these narratives bind families and generations together. Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India’s greatest epics, a new honouring tradition while embracing cutting edge technology in storytelling. It is an expression of Vikas and Virasat coming together in modern broadcasting.”
Waves is Prasar Bharati’s official OTT platform.