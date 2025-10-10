Konami and Indian football star Sunil Chhetri collaborate for ‘eFootball’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. (Konami) has announced its collaboration with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, bringing his exclusive player card and avatar to eFootball. Launched on 9 October 2025, the move is timed with the celebration of Diwali.
Konami unveiled the Diwali Cup, a national level eFootball tournament with a Rs 1 lakh prize pool. Registrations for the tournament are now open via the eFootball India Discord server, closing on 16 October 2025. The matches commence between 16 to 30 October, with top performers and the winner able to secure an opportunity to meet celebrity guests such as Chhetri, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy at an exclusive event in Mumbai this December.
To further embrace the spirit of Diwali, the brand will also introduce a special in-game ‘Diwali Campaign’ from themed jerseys and firework goal effects to celebratory profile banners. Additionally, fans can look forward to obtaining the Sunil Chhetri starter set on sale from November onwards.
Speaking about the launch, Konami eFootball general producer Junichi Taya said, “India has an incredible passion for football, and Sunil Chhetri stands as a true symbol of that spirit. We are honoured to celebrate his career with this special in-game card. Additionally, as we look to build a stronger presence in the sub-continent, we are seeking to embrace localised activations, and this aligns with our vision perfectly. This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to Indian fans as we look forward to seeing them celebrate both their hero and their festival inside eFootball.”
With over two decades of international football, Sunil Chhetri’s arrival in eFootball marks a new chapter in honouring his legacy. For fans across India, the launch is aimed to be a celebration of national pride, passion, and the growing power of Indian football.