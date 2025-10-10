Krieger Esports wins ESFI’s ‘Free Fire Max’ National Grind S1

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI) has concluded the second major bracket of its inaugural National Grind S1, featuring Free Fire Max. The tournament, held from 21 September to 2 October, witnessed participation from across the country, with over 500 teams and approximately 2,000 players.
Krieger Esports emerged victorious. RDX Esports secured the runner-up position, while Techno Esports claimed the third-place finish.
Krieger Esports IGL Jeet “MGZ.Jeet” Patil said, “This victory is just the beginning, we’re looking ahead with even greater focus and hunger. For S2, your defending champions are ready to dominate once again!”
Reflecting on their performance, RDX Esports IGL Vishal “RDX.Killer!” Kumar commented, “Opportunities like this not only prepare us for the future but also help players grow in confidence and communication, especially through the interview sessions. We are proud to finish as runners-up today and have learned so much along the way.”
Techno Esports IGL Mohammed Hasan “Maazff_06” Kareem shared, “With immense gratitude and pride, we proudly announce our achievement of securing third position in the Free Fire Max Esports Tournament. This milestone reflects the dedication, preparation, and relentless teamwork that each member of our roster and support staff has invested.”
ESFI president Vinod Tiwari expressed, “We are committed to expanding this ecosystem further and look forward to seeing these teams and many others compete in season two.”