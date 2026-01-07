DreamWorks’ ‘Madagascar’ returns to cinemas for 20th anniversary

Universal Pictures has announced the nationwide theatrical re‑release of DreamWorks Animation’s Madagascar to mark its 20th anniversary. The CG-animated comedy-adventure, which went on to establish a billion‑dollar franchise, will return to cinemas across the USA on 16 January. DreamWorks’ decision to return Madagascar to cinemas serves as a belated anniversary celebration, with the original film having been released in May 2005.

The story follows four animals from Central Park Zoo, along with a group of penguins, who escape captivity in search of a new home in the wild. After various incidents in New York, the animals become lost at sea and are eventually stranded on Madagascar. There they encounter a community of ring‑tailed lemurs with a fondness for dancing.

The film received generally favourable responses from audiences and critics and recorded a worldwide box office total of over US $540 million. Following the success of this film, DreamWorks released two direct sequels, Escape 2 Africa in 2008 and Europe’s Most Wanted in 2012, which took the animal group to new settings beyond the jungle. A penguin‑centred spin‑off, Penguins of Madagascar, followed in 2014. The franchise has remained dormant since, but the January re‑release provides DreamWorks with an opportunity to assess current audience interest.

A trailer released with the announcement highlights characters such as Alex the lion (Ben Stiller), Marty the zebra (Chris Rock), Melman the giraffe (David Schwimmer) and Gloria the hippo (Jada Pinkett Smith), recalling their journey to Madagascar.

The film is directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath.