54th Annie Awards opens submissions, adds new anime category to the race

The road to animation’s biggest night has officially begun. Asifa-Hollywood has opened submissions for the 54th Annie Awards, inviting studios, filmmakers and creators from across the globe to throw their hats and their cartoons into the ring.

Scheduled for 20 February 2027 at Ucla’s Royce Hall, the Annie Awards will once again celebrate the year’s finest achievements in animation. But this year’s edition comes with a fresh twist. Reflecting anime’s growing global influence, Asifa-Hollywood has introduced a brand-new category: best international anime production for TV/media.

The addition signals how far anime has travelled from a niche genre to a mainstream force shaping the global animation landscape.

Announcing the new category, Annie Awards executive producer Michael Paxton said, “In keeping up with the animation industry’s growth, we’re excited to add a new category: best international anime production for TV/media! This new Annie Award shall be given to a worldwide TV/media production that features Anime-centric elements that are inspired, styled and or designed employing traditional anime techniques, tropes and or themes.”

The 54th edition will feature 37 competitive categories spanning animated features, independent films, television and media productions, sponsored projects, short films and student works, alongside achievement and honourary awards.

Eligible entries must have been released in the United States between 1 January and 31 December 2026. Certain categories including short subjects, student films, sponsored productions, special projects and qualifying festival films remain eligible regardless of a US release.

Submissions opened on 3 August and will remain open until 30 November 2026. Entry fees range from US $200 to US $325, depending on when submissions are received, with organisers encouraging early entries to secure lower rates.

The same day also marked the launch of Asifa-Hollywood’s honourary juried award nominations and annual membership drive. Honourary award nominations will remain open until 12 October 2026, while membership recruitment continues through 4 February 2027.

Judging applications will open from 12 October, with Asifa-Hollywood inviting experienced animation professionals to join nomination committees. Membership is not mandatory, but applicants must demonstrate significant industry experience and professional credentials relevant to the categories they wish to judge.

Several key dates now loom on the animation calendar. Juried award nominations and judge applications close on 12 October 2026, nominees will be announced on 20 January 2027, online voting begins on 8 February and closes on 14 February, before the industry gathers for the awards ceremony six days later.

Founded in 1972 by legendary voice actor June Foray, the Annie Awards have evolved from a niche industry event into one of animation’s most prestigious honours. Today, the awards remain a benchmark of creative excellence across film, television, gaming and emerging animation formats.

With submissions now open and a new anime category joining the fray, the race for Annie glory is underway. For animation creators everywhere, the countdown has started and the pencils are already flying.