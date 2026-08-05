Indian duo levels up at World Cosplay Summit 2026 with big win in Japan

India has scored another critical hit on the global cosplay stage. Cosplayers Karan Desai and Karan Prakash have clinched Zipair’s next journey category at the World Cosplay Summit (WCS) 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, proving once again that Indian craftsmanship can go toe-to-toe with the world’s best.

Held from 31 July to 2 August at Oasis 21, the prestigious summit brought together participants from 41 countries and regions, turning Nagoya into a vibrant battleground of anime, manga, gaming and costume artistry.

Representing India as Tekken icons Yoshimitsu and Devil Jin, Desai and Prakash fought their way into the winners’ circle, adding a fresh chapter to India’s growing success story at the global cosplay championship. The victory follows India’s previous wins in the best armour category, awarded by Nijigen no Mori, and further cements the country’s rising profile within the international cosplay community.

For Prakash, the achievement marked the fulfilment of a long-cherished ambition. He shared, “Competing at WCS has been a dream of mine for a long time. There really is nothing like getting to represent your country on a global stage alongside so many insanely talented cosplayers from around the world. WCS has pushed my limits and helped me grow so much as a cosplayer.”

The costumes themselves were nothing short of boss-level creations. Desai’s Yoshimitsu ensemble blended foam, fabric and 3D-printed components, with every piece of armour, the helmet and even the sword specially crafted and hand-finished for the competition. Prakash’s Devil Jin costume demanded more than 15 different fabrics and incorporated multiple stitching, embroidery, embossing and fabrication techniques.

Finding the perfect materials proved almost as challenging as the competition itself. The duo travelled across multiple cities, hunting down fabrics and components that could faithfully recreate the iconic Tekken characters.

Karan Desai said, “The Indian cosplay scene has grown tremendously because of creators who constantly push boundaries, raise the bar and inspire the next generation. I’m grateful to be part of a community where artists support and motivate each other to learn, experiment and dream bigger. Every person who shares their knowledge, celebrates another creator’s success and continues to believe in Indian cosplay has played a part in this journey. I’m thankful to this community for helping shape the cosplayer and costume maker I am today, and for proving that world-class cosplay can come from India.”

Behind the scenes, the rise of Indian cosplay has been supported by a steadily expanding ecosystem. A key contributor has been Comic Con India, which has nurtured talent through its Indian Championship of Cosplay (ICC) and created pathways for creators to compete internationally. The organisation’s efforts have helped transform cosplay from a niche hobby into a thriving creative community capable of producing world-class competitors.

The latest victory is more than just another trophy. It is a signal that Indian cosplay has moved from the sidelines to centre stage, with creators increasingly making their mark at the world’s biggest fandom events.

From convention halls in India to the spotlight of Nagoya, the journey continues and for Indian cosplay, the next level has already begun.