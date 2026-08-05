RunnTV and Coolita partner to expand Fast TV distribution in India

RunnTV had announced a strategic partnership with Coolita to expand the distribution and monetisation of Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (Fast) channels in India. The collaboration will bring premium fast content to more than five million active Coolita-powered smart TV devices across the country.

The partnership will introduce a diverse range of content categories, namely movies, entertainment, music, kids, news, lifestyle, devotional and regional content programming. By combining Coolita’s smart TV ecosystem with RunnTV’s technology and monetisation capabilities, the initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of Fast television while creating opportunities for content owners, advertisers and viewers.

Coolita has established a strong presence in India with more than five million active devices through partnerships with leading smart TV brands. Known for its lightweight operating system, localised user experience and seamless content discovery, Coolita has emerged as an important player in the connected TV ecosystem.

RunnTV founder and CEO Manish Sinha said, “India is witnessing rapid growth in connected TV consumption and Fast television. Our partnership with Coolita is another important step in building the robust Fast infrastructure needed to scale the ecosystem. Together, we are helping premium content owners reach millions of households, enabling advertisers to access high-quality connected TV audiences, and delivering a superior free television experience to consumers.”

Under the partnership, RunnTV will leverage its proprietary Fast technology across channel playout, scheduling, distribution and monetisation to deliver a premium viewing experience on Coolita devices. The collaboration will also create new advertising opportunities for brands by providing access to premium and brand-safe connected TV inventory.

Coolita CEO Coco Lee shared, “We are excited to partner with RunnTV to enhance the entertainment experience for our users in India. RunnTV’s expertise in Fast channel operations and monetisation, combined with our growing smart TV ecosystem, will help expand access to premium free television while driving the next phase of Fast growth in India.”

The partnership strengthens RunnTV’s vision of building a Fast ecosystem through collaboration with smart TV through platforms, content owners and advertising partners. Viewers will gain access to premium free television, content partners will benefit from wider distribution, and advertisers will be able to engage audiences across more than five million smart TV devices.