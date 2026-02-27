Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma launches The Comic Book Trust of India

Jatin Varma, the founder of Comic Con India, has officially announced the launch of The Comic Book Trust of India, a non-profit initiative dedicated to documenting, acknowledging, and elevating the comic book medium in the country. As the Trust’s initial corpus, Varma has pledged Rs 1 crore from his personal earnings to support initiatives that empower creators, preserve comic culture, and build long-term institutional support for the medium.

This marks his first formal public venture and announcement following his exit from Comic Con India. The Trust’s vision, mandate, and charitable objectives are detailed on its official website. Varma is joined by renowned names who formulate the advisory council of The Comic Book Trust of India including IICT founding director Ashish Kulkarni, Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee, Penguin Random House head of sales, product and marketing Manoj Satti, and a publication’s entertainment head Mayank Shekhar. Sonal Varma has also joined The Comic Book Trust of India as a trustee alongside Jatin Varma.

Commenting on the launch, Varma shared, “For over a decade, my focus was on building the stage where fans and creators could meet. However, sustainable growth for Indian comics requires more than just events; it demands an ecosystem that values the art form intrinsically.”

He added, “Indian comics have always had extraordinary creative energy, but creators often build in isolation, without long-term support systems. The Trust is my way of helping create that missing infrastructure, one that values craft, continuity, and cultural relevance. This is not about scale or spectacle, but about giving Indian comics the seriousness, respect, and institutional backing they deserve.”

Kulkarni said, “India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem is undergoing a significant transformation and needs focused action to nurture original IP and empower creators. The Comic Book Trust of India is a step in the right direction towards building infrastructure, recognition, and industry collaboration for comics. By investing in talent and celebrating excellence, we can accelerate India’s rise as a global hub for storytelling. I look forward to collaborating with Jatin Varma and the council to build, nurture and champion India’s comic book culture. This effort will help us establish Indian stylisation in AVGC-XR.”

Commenting on the launch, Sonal Varma stated, “The Comic Book Trust of India will be the next step forward in positioning India at the forefront of the global comic book industry. We look forward to encouraging creators of all kinds to come forward and benefit from the trust and provide them with opportunities and a stage to showcase their creativity.”

By focusing exclusively on work created by Indian talent for the Indian market, the Trust aims to strengthen the indigenous intellectual property (IP) pipeline. This initiative seeks to foster a culture of critical appreciation and professional growth, ensuring that Indian comic books are recognised as a significant cultural export and a vital part of the nation’s creative economy.